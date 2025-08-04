Exports fetch $4.78bn in July

Bangladesh’s merchandise exports recorded a robust double-digit growth of about 25% in July 2025, the first month of FY26, to fetch $4.78 billion, according to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data released Monday.

Bangladesh previously earned $3.82 billion in July 2024.

Out of the total $4.77 billion, RMG fetched $3.96 billion, marking 24.67% growth, according to EPB data.

Within the RMG segment, knitwear exports rose by 26.01% to $2.17 billion, while woven garments grew by 23.08% to $1.78 billion.

Home textiles marked a 13.24% growth to $68.08 million in the first month of the current FY26.

Meanwhile, earnings from jute and jute goods exports recorded a 4.92% growth to fetch $55.44 million last month.

Earnings from leather and leather products registered 29.65% year-on-year growth, earning $127.38 million in FY'26.

Agricultural products earned $90.50 million, showing 12.86% growth.

Frozen and live fish exports recorded 42.71% growth to earn $41.20 million in July'25, led by shrimp shipment that increased by 47.38% to $31.23 million.

Engineering products recorded 74.45% growth and earned $58.23 million.

Plastics exports came to $21.16 million in July last with a 7.41% growth.

Bangladesh's overall exports had seen 8.55% growth in FY25, compared to FY24, despite a sharp 7.55% YoY decline in June, the final month of FY25.

According to EPB data, the country exported goods worth $48.28 billion in FY25, up from $44.47 billion in FY24.

Exporters attributed the unusual June dip – the only month in the fiscal year to record a YoY decline – to a combination of factors, including reduced orders from major global brands, buyer uncertainty over US tariff issues, gas supply shortages in the country, and an extended Eid holiday break.