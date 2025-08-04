Monday, August 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Jamal Bhuyan joins Surf Excel as brand ambassador

He walks in the footsteps of global football stars Vinicius Jr. of Brazil and Bukayo Saka of England in becoming the face of Surf Excel

Update : 04 Aug 2025, 05:02 PM

Surf Excel Bangladesh is proud to welcome football star Jamal Bhuyan as its new brand ambassador.

He walks in the footsteps of global football stars Vinicius Jr. of Brazil and Bukayo Saka of England in becoming the face of Surf Excel. 

For over 30 years, Surf Excel has stood by the idea “dirt is good” — because it means children learn and grow through playing freely, without the fear of getting dirt on their clothes.

Jamal’s journey, full of passion and hard work, matches this spirit of Play On. 

Together, Surf Excel and Jamal Bhuyan will inspire children across Bangladesh to keep playing, keep learning, and never stop moving forward.

Read More

Exports fetch $4.78bn in July

Pubali Bank donates bus to Sylhet Agricultural University

Md Omar Faruk Khan new MD of Islami Bank

EBL to provide payroll banking solutions to Transcom Electronics, BD Lamps

BGIC reappoints Saifuddin as MD and CEO

Bangladesh to sign PTA with Nepal to strengthen trade

Latest News

Exports fetch $4.78bn in July

EC to publish draft voter list on Sunday, final list on August 31

Transport workers in Sunamganj withdraw strike after 16hrs

Traffic guidelines for July Uprising events at Manik Mia Avenue Tuesday

New witness links Hasina to hospital treatment ban for protestors

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x