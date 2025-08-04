Jamal Bhuyan joins Surf Excel as brand ambassador

Surf Excel Bangladesh is proud to welcome football star Jamal Bhuyan as its new brand ambassador.

He walks in the footsteps of global football stars Vinicius Jr. of Brazil and Bukayo Saka of England in becoming the face of Surf Excel.

For over 30 years, Surf Excel has stood by the idea “dirt is good” — because it means children learn and grow through playing freely, without the fear of getting dirt on their clothes.

Jamal’s journey, full of passion and hard work, matches this spirit of Play On.

Together, Surf Excel and Jamal Bhuyan will inspire children across Bangladesh to keep playing, keep learning, and never stop moving forward.