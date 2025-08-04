Monday, August 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

BGIC reappoints Saifuddin as MD and CEO

On August 1, 2013, he took first charge as managing director and chief executive officer of BGIC

Update : 04 Aug 2025, 12:34 AM

Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury Minto has been reappointed as managing director and chief executive officer of Bangladesh General Insurance Company PLC for the 5th consecutive term.

He joined BGIC head office in 1986 and after two years he transferred to Chattogram zonal office as finance and accounts in-charge.

After getting promotion he was transferred to head office in Dhaka in 2009 as additional managing director and company secretary.

On August 1, 2013, he took first charge as managing director and chief executive officer of BGIC.

Read More

Bangladesh to sign PTA with Nepal to strengthen trade

Bank Asia holds 49th Shariah supervisory committee meeting

Berger Luxury Silk brings Maldives wedding dreams to Dhaka's big screen

Banglalink’s Orange Club members to enjoy special discounts from Savoy Ice Cream

BGMEA: Using US raw materials will give Bangladesh extra tariff exemptions

LG's complete air solutions now at Rancon

Latest News

Departing Spurs captain Son in tears on emotional evening

Norris wins in Hungary to trim Piastri lead, McLaren post another 1-2

Doncic inks 3-year $165m Lakers extension

Downpour leaves Oval series finale on knife edge

July 35: The D-Day

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x