BGIC reappoints Saifuddin as MD and CEO

Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury Minto has been reappointed as managing director and chief executive officer of Bangladesh General Insurance Company PLC for the 5th consecutive term.

He joined BGIC head office in 1986 and after two years he transferred to Chattogram zonal office as finance and accounts in-charge.

After getting promotion he was transferred to head office in Dhaka in 2009 as additional managing director and company secretary.

On August 1, 2013, he took first charge as managing director and chief executive officer of BGIC.