Berger Luxury Silk brings Maldives wedding dreams to Dhaka's big screen

For many couples, the dream of a perfect wedding photoshoot often goes unfulfilled due to various reasons like time, budget, or simply missing the moment. Later, they might regret not capturing that special magic.

Understanding this common desire, Berger Luxury Silk launched a unique campaign last wedding season, offering couples a second chance at their dream wedding photoshoot, this time set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives.

This bold and glamorous initiative perfectly captured the luxurious essence of the Berger Luxury Silk brand.

The photo shoots will be broadcast as episodes on Deepto TV on August 8, 15, and 22 at 9:30 PM. Additionally, viewers can watch them on Deepto Play and Deepto TV's official YouTube channel.

The culmination of this extraordinary campaign was recently celebrated at a Grand Premiere held at Uttara's Star Cineplex, Centerpoint. The event offered an immersive cinematic experience, showcasing the stunning wedding visuals captured in paradise.

A star-studded jury, featuring Berger Luxury Silk's Brand Ambassador Bidya Sinha Mim, filmmaker Amitabh Reza Chowdhury and celebrated musician ParthaBarua, had carefully selected five fortunate couples.

These couples, chosen from hundreds of entries for their compelling photos and heartfelt stories, embarked on their dream photoshoot journey to the Maldives on February 12th.

The premiere vividly brought their enchanting experiences to life on the big screen for all attendees.

"The 'Wedding Glamshoot' campaign successfully delivered on Berger Luxury Silk's commitment to adding extraordinary value and unforgettable memories to our consumers' lives," stated Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, following the premiere.

"It was truly more than just paint; it's about transforming dreams into a tangible reality. Witnessing these beautiful stories unfold in the stunning Maldives, and then sharing them on this grand cinematic platform, filled us with immense happiness."

Bidya Sinha Mim, brand ambassador for Berger Luxury Silk, shared her delight: "Being part of the 'Wedding Glamshoot' campaign was an incredibly rewarding experience. It's inspiring to see Berger Luxury Silk creating such unique opportunities for couples to celebrate their love. The sheer joy and excitement of these five couples, combined with the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives, truly created something magical. Just imagine, a perfect picture from their dream Maldives shoot beautifully hung on a wall painted with Berger Luxury Silk, perfectly complementing their cherished memories. I also had a wonderful time in the Maldives with everyone, and we were all so eager to share this with you tonight."

Guests at the Grand Premiere were captivated by the visually rich content, celebrating the blend of personal narratives with high-definition cinematography.