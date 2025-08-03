Banglalink’s Orange Club members to enjoy special discounts from Savoy Ice Cream

In a move set to delight ice cream lovers, Banglalink – the country’s innovative digital operator – has partnered with the iconic Savoy brand to deliver an even cooler customer experience. This exciting collaboration brings more scoops, bigger smiles, and exclusive perks for Orange Club members.

The signing ceremony took place at Banglalink’s headquarters, Tiger’s Den. Orange Club, Banglalink’s exclusive loyalty program, regularly rewards customers with special deals and privileges from top lifestyle and retail brands, enhancing their overall customer experience.

Under this partnership, Orange Club members can now avail themselves of an up to 15% discount on all online purchases from Savoy ice cream, making it more convenient and cost-effective to enjoy premium ice cream products from the comfort of their homes.

Additionally, Orange Club members will receive a 10% discount on Elite Products, including Scoops and Milkshakes, when visiting Savoy Gallery outlets nationwide.

“Our collaboration with Savoy Ice Cream reflects Banglalink’s ongoing commitment to delivering meaningful value to our Orange Club members,” said Mehedi Al Amin, marketing operations director at Banglalink.

“By partnering with trusted local brands like Savoy, we aim to go beyond just offering discounts—it's about enriching everyday moments with rewarding and memorable experiences.”

Commenting on the partnership, Md Wakid Haider, sr. group product manager, marketing at Savoy Ice Cream, said: “Savoy Ice Cream is delighted to collaborate with Banglalink. We look forward to serving the operator’s most loyal customer base with our high-quality products and refreshing experiences. This partnership is a step forward in reaching a wider audience with exclusive benefits.”

The MoU was signed by representatives from both organizations.

Attending the event from Banglalink were Zain Zaman, loyalty program senior manager, and Shahadat H Mazumder, loyalty partnership manager.

Representing Savoy Ice Cream were Md. Wakid Haider, sr. group product manager, marketing; Eshan Shabuktageen and Syed Cyrus Tarannoor, sr. brand executives, marketing; and Noor Muhammad Khan Mahi, management trainee officer, marketing.