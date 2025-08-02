LG's complete air solutions now at Rancon

Globally acclaimed for its technology-driven, energy-efficient, and eco-friendly solutions, Korean electronics giant LG Electronics has officially introduced its Complete Air Solutions in partnership with Rancon Group in Bangladesh.

To mark the occasion, top executives from LG’s global and Asia teams visited the Rangs eMART showroom in Gulshan, Dhaka.

The visit aimed to closely observe the readiness and potential of LG’s energy-saving and environmentally friendly air solutions in the local market and to further strengthen collaboration with their long-standing local partner, Rancon Group.

The visiting LG delegation included Jaesung Lee, president, LG Eco Solution Company, Seok Hoon Jang, president, RAC Business, Yeon Wook Jung, leader, ES Asia/India Sales & Marketing, Kun Ho Lee, president, LGESL, and Gerald Chun, managing director, LESL BDB, along with other senior LG officials.

From Rancon Group, Romo Rouf Chowdhury, group managing director, Farhana Karim, managing director, Yamin Sharif Chowdhury, divisional director, Rancon Electronics, along with other top executives from the group were present.

During the visit, Jaesung Lee, president of LG Eco Solution Company, stated: "In response to the rapidly evolving needs of Bangladesh’s residential and commercial spaces, we are introducing a solution that not only provides temperature control but also sets new standards in energy efficiency, indoor air quality, and smart management.”

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, group managing director of Rancon Group, said: "In this era of technology and sustainability, partnering with a global brand like LG is a significant milestone for us. Rancon is committed to offering modern and impactful solutions to its customers."

Now available under one trusted platform at Rancon, LG’s advanced Air Solutions include:

LG Air Conditioners

With cutting-edge inverter technology, fast cooling, low noise, and energy-saving features, LG ACs provide a stable and comfortable environment for both residential and commercial spaces.

LG HVAC Systems

Tailored for modern buildings, LG’s Chiller & VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) HVAC systems combine energy efficiency, modular architecture, and intelligent controls for high-performance climate management.

LG Air Purifiers

Equipped with HEPA filters and Plasmaster Ionizer technology, LG air purifiers remove dust, allergens, and germs from the air—ensuring a healthy indoor environment every day.

Through a long-standing partnership, Rancon Group has been delivering LG’s air conditioning solutions to the Bangladeshi market.

Building on this legacy, customers can now explore and access LG’s complete range of air solutions—HVAC systems, air conditioners, and air purifiers—all under one roof, from a single, reliable source.