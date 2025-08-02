foodpanda expands healthcare support for delivery partners

foodpanda Bangladesh, a leading online food and grocery delivery platform, in collaboration with Amar Doctor, a concern of MedAI, an AI-powered digital healthcare platform organized a free health camp recently aiming to promote health and well-being of the delivery partners through accessible medical support.

The health camp was held at foodpanda’s Khilgaon hub and offered basic primary health screenings, including diabetes tests, blood pressure and pulse checks, body temperature and oxygen saturation measurements, BMI assessments, peak flow tests to evaluate lung function, and urine tests.

Following the screenings, doctors provided on-the-spot consultations and prescriptions. MedAI also organized a fun quiz session for the participating riders, where top scorers received exclusive gift items as prizes.

Organized under foodpanda’s flagship ‘panda hearts’ program, the initiative reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of its delivery partners.

“This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to the people who keep foodpanda moving,” said Mukitur Khan, head of logistics at foodpanda.

“While our delivery partners operate as freelancers, we consider their well-being a responsibility and we’re grateful to partners like MedAI for enabling us to extend this support.”

As part of the collaboration, MedAI has also developed four subsidized healthcare packages exclusively for foodpanda delivery partners ranging from Tk35 to Tk279 (for 1 month to 1 year).

These packages include 24/7 doctor hotline, video consultations, treatment follow up and AI-powered health insights, all available by paying a nominal monthly or yearly subscription fee.

In addition to in-person screenings and wellness guidance, riders who subscribe to the medAi’s health packages will also receive two free telemedicine consultations, valid for one month, via MedAI's Amar Doctor App.

Earlier, foodpanda organized a similar health camp for delivery partners in Gulshan.

Upon the success of organising the health camp in Gulshan and Khilgaon, foodpanda plans to extend these services to more hubs across the country, ensuring wider access and continuous support for its delivery partners.

The ‘panda hearts’ program supports delivery partners across safety, well-being, personal growth, community, and welfare perks.

Through flexible earning opportunities and comprehensive benefits, including healthcare assistance, insurance, and online education, foodpanda is dedicated to their long-term success.