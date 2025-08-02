Sheltech MD Tanvir Ahmed earns distinction in strategic Capstone leadership course

Tanvir Ahmed, managing director of Sheltech Group, Envoy Legacy, Envoy Textiles Limited, and Green Textile Limited, has successfully completed the Capstone Course 2025/2 at the National Defence College (NDC), Mirpur Cantonment, held on July 13-31.

The Capstone Course, a rigorous three-week module under NDC’s distinguished strategic leadership programs, is designed to enhance senior leaders’ understanding of national security, strategic thinking, and multilateral cooperation in Bangladesh.

It convenes senior military officials, policymakers, diplomats, academics, business executives, media personalities, civil society leaders, and legal practitioners in an environment promoting open discourse and strategic consensus.

A number of selected fellows engage in case studies, simulation exercises, and collaborative analysis—building networks across sectors to tackle contemporary national and global challenges.

The certificate awarding ceremony of Capstone Course 2025/2, taking place on Thursday, was graced by Chief of Army Staff General Waker‑Uz‑Zaman, along with Commandant of National Defence College Lieutenant General Mohammad Shaheenul Haque.

Both lauded the cohort for fostering inclusive, reform-driven leadership to strengthen national institutions in a world of shifting geopolitics, natural disasters, and emerging national challenges.

Tanvir Ahmed’s participation as a distinguished private sector leader underscores his strategic vision and dedication to Bangladesh’s national development.