Bangladesh, the US agree on most issues

Bangladeshi delegates and United States (US) representatives agreed on most issues discussed to reduce a 35% reciprocal tariff imposed on Bangladeshi goods on the second day of the third round of tariff talks late Wednesday.

As a result, Bangladesh remained hopeful that a there will be positive in its favor.

The third round of the tariff negotiations entered its third and final day on July 31.

According to sources from Washington on Thursday, the second day of tariff talks began at 09:00 am Washington time and continued till 03:00 pm.

Seeking anonymity, a source privy to the meeting told Dhaka Tribune: “Discussions were held sincerely and cordially. On the second day, the two countries agreed on most of the issues discussed.”

There is a possibility of something positive arising, but it cannot be confirmed at this moment, he added.

The source also confirmed that the final day’s tariff talks was scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm Washington time and would continue till 3:00 pm on July 31.

Previously, the first day of the third round of tariff negotiations began at about 12:30pm Washington time (10:30pm Dhaka time on Tuesday) and concluded at 5:30pm Washington Time (3:30am Dhaka time on Wednesday).

The Bangladeshi delegation led by Commerce Adviser SK Bashir Uddin left Dhaka for Washington on Monday evening to participate in the third and final round of negotiations on Trump's proposed 35% reciprocal tariffs.

The talks on the US side were led by Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, along with officials responsible for trade and tariffs.

Earlier, the second round of discussions regarding the 35% tariff ended on July 11.

On April 2 this year, Trump announced an additional 37% tariff on Bangladeshi goods.

While the tariff was initially set to take effect on July 1, the US president extended the deadline to August 1.

So, the outcome of this meeting and the final tariff percentage will be applicable on August 1.