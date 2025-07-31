Thursday, July 31, 2025

Akij Shipping Line opens new office at Navana Tower, Tejgaon

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Sheikh Jasim Uddin, managing director & CEO of Akij Resource, who officially opened the new premises

Update : 31 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM

Akij Shipping Line, a key business unit of the country’s leading industrial conglomerate Akij Resource, has inaugurated its new office at Navana Tower in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Sheikh Jasim Uddin, managing director & CEO of Akij Resource, who officially opened the new premises.

The event was also attended by Russel Uddin Ahmed, CEO of Akij Shipping Line; Mohammad Taufiq Hasan, chief business development officer; Mohammad Anwar Hossain, deputy general manager; Lt. Commander Fahim (Retd.), chief administrative officer of Akij Resource; Sohanur Rahman Sohan, deputy chief operating officer and other senior officials of the organization.

Launched with only two vessels, Akij Shipping Line has now evolved into a world-class shipping company.

In FY25 alone, the company, under its trading wing, transported more than 3 million tonnes of industrial goods, including cement clinker, coal, limestone, gypsum, and various other commodities.

Through consistent growth and expansion of operations, Akij Shipping Line continues to play a vital role in meeting the country’s industrial transport demands and strengthening Bangladesh’s position in the global shipping sector.

