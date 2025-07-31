Singer Bangladesh unveils 1st wire harness export from home appliances plant

Singer Bangladesh Limited, a subsidiary of Beko, flagship of Türkiye’s Koç Holding, proudly launched its first export shipment of wire harness components from its state-of-the-art Home Appliances Plant located in the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (BSEZ), marking a significant step forward in the country’s manufacturing and export capabilities.

The launch was attended by Saleh Ahmed, additional secretary, Government of Bangladesh and Executive Member (Investment Promotion), Beza, Mustafizur Rahman, joint secretary, Ministry of Commerce, MHM Fairoz, managing director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh, Hakan Altınışık, factory director along with senior members of Singer Bangladesh leadership team.

The inaugural shipment signals the beginning of a large-scale strategic supply initiative that reinforces Bangladesh’s position as a growing player in global value chains for the home appliances industry.

Government officials praised the initiative as a strong example of strategic industrial investment and commended Beko for selecting Bangladesh as a key manufacturing hub within its global home appliance component supply network.

“Our aim is to build Bangladesh as a reliable node in the global manufacturing map,” said Mr. MHM Fairoz, managing director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh.

“This project reflects our long-term commitment to sustainability, technology transfer, export diversification and industrial excellence.”

“This achievement highlights our ability to deliver precision manufacturing at global standards,” said Hakan Altınışık, factory director.

“Exporting wire harness components just months after starting production is a proud milestone for our team and for Bangladesh’s high-value manufacturing potential.”

Under the Wire Harness Export Project, the plant is set to support 14 global production facilities within Beko’s network, export to 5 international markets, and generate 1,000 new employment opportunities by the end of 2026.

Constructed in just 18 months and made operational within 8 months of breaking ground, the Singer Bangladesh Limited-Home Appliances Plant has been built to Leed Gold standards, incorporating solar readiness and a zero-waste philosophy, reflecting on Beko’s commitment to sustainability and its target to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

With a total investment of $78 million (excluding the wire harness project), the facility spans 135,000 square meters and currently produces refrigerators, televisions, air conditioners, and washing machines—and now adds wire harness systems to its manufacturing portfolio.

Producing over 90% of its products domestically, the plant caters to the Bangladeshi market while positioning Bangladesh as a regional hub for consumer durables in the medium to long term.

It is also set to develop a robust local supplier ecosystem, significantly reducing dependence on imports in the sector.