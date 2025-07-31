BSEC appoints Md Saifuddin as commissioner

Md Saifuddin has been appointed as a commissioner of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the country’s capital market regulatory body.

His appointment comes at a time when the Commission is focusing on strengthening investor confidence, enhancing governance, and ensuring greater stability in the financial markets.

Saifuddin joins the Commission with extensive experience in the financial services industry, particularly in capital markets.

His professional journey spans over two decades, beginning in 2001 when he joined IDLC Finance Limited as a management trainee.

Over the years, he held various leadership positions within the IDLC Group, including head of credit & collection in the personal finance division.

In 2009, he was appointed managing director of IDLC Securities Limited, one of the most prominent brokerage houses in the country and a subsidiary of IDLC Finance Limited.

Under his leadership, IDLC Securities strengthened its market position and operational capabilities, playing an active role in promoting transparent and technology-driven brokerage services.

Saifuddin holds an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka, and an MBS from the University of Rajshahi.

He is also a chartered holder of the CFA Institute.