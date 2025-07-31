Thursday, July 31, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

BSEC appoints Md Saifuddin as commissioner

Saifuddin joins the Commission with extensive experience in the financial services industry, particularly in capital markets

Update : 31 Jul 2025, 07:03 PM

Md Saifuddin has been appointed as a commissioner of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the country’s capital market regulatory body.

His appointment comes at a time when the Commission is focusing on strengthening investor confidence, enhancing governance, and ensuring greater stability in the financial markets.

Saifuddin joins the Commission with extensive experience in the financial services industry, particularly in capital markets.

His professional journey spans over two decades, beginning in 2001 when he joined IDLC Finance Limited as a management trainee.

Over the years, he held various leadership positions within the IDLC Group, including head of credit & collection in the personal finance division.

In 2009, he was appointed managing director of IDLC Securities Limited, one of the most prominent brokerage houses in the country and a subsidiary of IDLC Finance Limited.

Under his leadership, IDLC Securities strengthened its market position and operational capabilities, playing an active role in promoting transparent and technology-driven brokerage services.

Saifuddin holds an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka, and an MBS from the University of Rajshahi.

He is also a chartered holder of the CFA Institute.

Read More

Akij Shipping Line opens new office at Navana Tower, Tejgaon

Singer Bangladesh unveils 1st wire harness export from home appliances plant

City Bank’s half yearly profit increases

Banglalink, bKash for stronger connections, data connectivity and enterprise ICT solution

Guardian holds workshops to equip employees for changing times, consistent service

Maxcrete becomes SE Asia’s 1st Leed-certified AAC block, panel manufacturer

Latest News

UAE begins pipeline project to ease Gaza water shortage

Zinnat wins title in national boxing debut

Shahbagh blockade drags on for over 7 hours, cripples commute

Akij Shipping Line opens new office at Navana Tower, Tejgaon

Should India worry about China’s massive dam?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x