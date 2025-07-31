Banglalink, bKash for stronger connections, data connectivity and enterprise ICT solution

Banglalink, the country’s leading digital operator, has entered into a strategic partnership with bKash, Bangladesh’s largest mobile financial service provider, to enhance customer convenience through integrated digital services.

The collaboration will enable users to access seamless SMS-based solutions, data services, and simplified payment options through bKash.

The agreement was signed at Tiger’s Den, Banglalink’s headquarters in Gulshan, Dhaka recently.

This collaboration unites Banglalink’s expertise in delivering comprehensive digital services with bKash’s market leadership in mobile financial services, driven by a shared vision to accelerate nationwide digital adoption.

By combining their respective strengths, the two organizations aim to simplify digital access and promote greater inclusion by offering smoother service experiences and faster transactions.

The partnership underscores a collective commitment to providing intuitive, user-centric digital services and reinforcing Bangladesh’s growing digital ecosystem.

“As a digital operator, we are committed to enabling seamless connectivity and delivering advanced ICT solutions that accelerate the country’s digital transformation,” said Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs Officer at Banglalink.

“This partnership with bKash reflects a shared ambition to enhance customer convenience and expand digital inclusion. By integrating our expertise in digital services with bKash’s strength in mobile financial solutions, we aim to unlock greater value for users and contribute meaningfully to the development of a smarter, more connected Bangladesh.”

Chief Financial Officer of bKash Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir said: “As a customer-centric company, bKash believes that strong collaboration is crucial to creating lasting value for all. By working together with partners like Banglalink, the joint strength and trust ensure seamless, reliable, and accessible financial solutions for the customers that simplify lifestyle and enhance convenience”.

Senior executives from both companies participated in the ceremony, exploring further areas for collaboration aimed at building a more inclusive, customer-focused digital landscape.

Among those representing Banglalink were Enterprise Business Director Rubaiyat A. Tanzeen, Head of Key Segment Saad Mohammad Faizul Karim; Head of Sales Planning and Operations Mohammad Ahasun Habib; Corporate Group Manager S. M. Fahdzzaman; and Corporate Account Manager S. M. Rasheduzzahan.

bKash was also represented by Chief Commercial Officer Ali Ahmmed; EVP and Head of Supply Chain Management Mohammad Rashedul Alam; General Manager of Technology and General Procurement Faisal Bin Raihan; Manager of SC Governance and Contract Management Moshiur Rahman; and Officer of SC Governance and Contract Management Tanjid Hasan Fahim.