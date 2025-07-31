Guardian holds workshops to equip employees for changing times, consistent service

In line with its commitment to provide seamless digital insurance service, Guardian Life Insurance Limited (GLIL) has successfully organized a comprehensive B2B Workshop.

The day-long workshop focused on equipping the employees with the skills needed to meet the demands of modern and efficient service delivery.

The highly engaging workshop also explored innovative ways to address emerging challenges while ensuring consistent, high-quality service delivery to clients in an ever-changing business landscape.

The workshop took place on July 18 at the Ocean Paradise Hotel & Resort in Cox's Bazar.

The Human Resources department organized the training session for 56 GLIL B2B members.

It was facilitated by renowned corporate trainer Arshad Hasan, director of global business (South Asia & Middle East) at a leading German multinational.

With over 20 years of cross-industry experience and key certifications, including Miller Heiman, Creative Selling, and NLP Master Coach, Arshad Hasan formulated theoretical concepts with their application.

The workshop addressed five significant areas of B2B excellence: Sales Mastery, Negotiation Excellence, Relationship Excellence, Team Management, and Leadership Development.

Training methodology focused on experiential learning through pretend plays, group activities, real-life case studies, and interactive discussions.

The workshop was designed to help participants acquire skills like leadership, team-building qualities, and preparedness to embrace new challenges.

"It is a great opportunity for all of us to learn these essential career skills from one of the best in the profession”, said Fasihul Mostofa, senior vice president, EPMO, Guardian.

“This workshop will help us to maintain our leadership position in pioneering the digital transformation in the insurance sector. This initiative aims to prepare our employees to meet the evolving demands of our customers in a rapidly changing digital era.”

The team leaders who attended the workshop particularly pointed out enhanced capacity among team members to grasp new concepts and respond to change.

The interactive training allowed the trainees to share challenging situations they encountered in their B2B work roles.

It also provided them with improved techniques and tools for dealing with complex client relationships and meeting clients’ expectations.

Chief Executive Officer (Acting) and Additional Managing Director of Guardian Sheikh Rakibul Karim, along with other management committee members and heads of departments of the company, attended the event, reflecting the company's commitment to improved and efficient work processes.

Guardian is dedicated to delivering innovative insurance Solution. It also invests in the development of its human capital to ensure long-term excellence in service delivery.