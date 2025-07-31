Maxcrete becomes SE Asia’s 1st Leed-certified AAC block, panel manufacturer

Maxcrete, pioneer in sustainable construction in Bangladesh, has become the first Leed-certified AAC block and panel manufacturer in South-East Asia.

Awarded the Leed gold certification, the company has set a new benchmark for eco-friendly building material manufacturing in the region.

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (Leed) is the world’s most recognized green building rating system, granted only to facilities meeting strict environmental standards.

This recognition highlights Maxcrete’s strong commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency.

Maxcrete’s state-of-the-art, fully automated green factory integrates advanced technologies and renewable energy.

With a solar capacity of 357.30 kWp / 300 kW, it generates about 314 kWh daily and 459,082 kWh annually, of which 416,854 kWh is consumed internally and 42,228 kWh supplied to the BREB National Grid.

Future expansion is planned to reach 2,170 kWp, further strengthening its green footprint.

Environmental Benefits:

Standard Coal Saved: 182.95 tonnes

CO₂ Emissions Reduced: 201.4 tonnes

Equivalent Trees Planted: 301

At its core, Maxcrete produces 100% green AAC blocks and panels using cement, sand, quick lime, gypsum, aluminum powder, and water.

Through a unique chemical process, these ingredients form lightweight yet durable construction materials.

With the largest capacity in Bangladesh—1,000 m³ per day— Maxcrete can produce the equivalent of 18 crore pieces of regular size bricks annually, enough to fully supply 1,800 nine-storied buildings each year.

AAC blocks provide significant advantages over clay bricks and concrete: precise dimensions, no curing, lightweight yet load-bearing (for panels), over five hours of fire resistance, superior noise reduction, excellent thermal insulation, less labor, and long-lasting durability.