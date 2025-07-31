Nala launches in Bangladesh to simplify remittances for expatriates

Nala, a US-based financial services company, has recently launched its services in Bangladesh, marking a significant milestone in its mission to simplify international remittances for the global Bangladeshi diaspora.

Nala is a fast-growing money transfer app that is quickly expanding to support expatriates from various regions worldwide.

This remittance service platform is designed for user-friendly, affordable, and transparent transactions from multiple nations to emerging markets, with Bangladesh now one of its core growth corridors.

What makes Nala different is its competitive exchange rates.

The platform leverages its fintech backend to offer better rates than traditional services.

Moreover, with zero transaction fees and a fast, intuitive interface, Nala enables global migrants to send money home to their families quickly and easily.

In Bangladesh, to ensure instant and secure transfers, Nala has partnered with local banks and mobile financial services (MFS).

The app is currently available in 21 countries, including the UK, US, Germany, France, and Italy, from where users can send money to Bangladesh.

“This month is a proud and heartfelt moment for us as we launch in Bangladesh—one of our very first markets in Asia. This isn’t just business; it’s personal. We’re inspired by the enduring spirit of Bangladeshis across the UK, US, and Europe, who work tirelessly to send money home with love, dignity, and purpose. To every Bangladeshi abroad: you carry your culture, your community, and your compassion with you. We built this service for you—with transparency, speed, and heart. Apnader jonno, amader theke ekta notun commitment (This is a new commitment for you, from us,)” said Benjamin Fernandes, CEO and founder of Nala.

To ensure that every transaction is safe and secure, advanced security measures are in place, in compliance with Nala’s regulatory licenses.

Once users download the Nala app (available on iOS and Android), they can sign up within minutes by verifying their identity.

As Nala enters the Bangladesh market, it promises to offer not just transactions— but trust, transparency, and transformation for the millions who rely on remittances every day.