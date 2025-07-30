Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Chinese company to invest $41.33m in Bepza EZ

Md Ashraful Kabir, member (investment promotion) of Bepza, and Heng Zeli, chairman of Handa (Bangladesh) Garments Co. Ltd., signed the agreement

Update : 30 Jul 2025, 08:02 PM

Handa (Bangladesh) Garments Co. Ltd., a Chinese company, signed a land lease agreement with BEPZA to invest $41.33 million in Bepza Economic Zone for setting up a state-of-the-art garment manufacturing facility.

Md Ashraful Kabir, member (investment promotion) of Bepza, and Heng Zeli, chairman of Handa (Bangladesh) Garments Co. Ltd., signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at Bepza Complex, Dhaka on Wednesday.

Executive Chairman of Bepza Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, along with Han Chun, chairman of Handa Group, and senior officials from Bepza and Handa Group witnessed the signing ceremony.

