Idcol supports icddr,b for climate, health research

This contribution comes from Idcol's Climate Resilience Fund (CRF) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative

Update : 30 Jul 2025, 06:18 PM

The Infrastructure Development Company Limited (Idcol) has demonstrated its commitment to addressing the health risks associated with climate change in Bangladesh by extending support to icddr,b, a globally recognized health research institute.

This contribution comes from Idcol's Climate Resilience Fund (CRF) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

A recent cheque handover ceremony at icddr,b's Mohakhali premise in Dhaka saw Alamgir Morshed, executive director and CEO of Idcol, officially presenting the donation to Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, executive director of icddr,b, with senior representatives from both organizations in attendance.

The impacts of climate change, particularly gradual effects like rising temperatures, saline intrusion, and unpredictable weather patterns, are increasingly affecting public health.

Vulnerable groups, including women, children, and individuals in low-income or coastal regions, bear a disproportionate burden of these consequences.

icddr,b, through its Health and Demographic Surveillance Sites spread across Bangladesh, has been actively researching the health implications of climate change.

Recent studies in coastal Chakaria have revealed a heightened risk of miscarriages due to elevated temperatures, along with increased occurrences of diarrhoea, throat infections, and skin conditions during heatwaves.

Moreover, there is a higher prevalence of respiratory illnesses in children, fungal infections, and kidney-related mortality potentially linked to extreme heat and salinity.

This partnership signifies a significant stride in aligning financial development with public health research and resilience-building efforts, further strengthening Bangladesh's response to the enduring challenges posed by climate change.

