Bangladesh EC, Race Online Ltd ink deal for NID verification service via Orbitalk app

A bilateral agreement was officially signed between the Bangladesh Election Commission and Race Online Ltd at the Bangladesh Election Commission Auditorium in Agargaon.

The event was graced by the presence of Akhtar Ahmed, senior secretary of the Bangladesh Election Commission Secretariat; ASM Humayun Kabir, director general (additional secretary) of the National Identity Registration Division; and Brigadier General Md. Azizur Rahman Siddiqui, project director (Idea Project).

Under this agreement, NID verification services will be formally launched in the Orbitalk app, operated by Race Online Ltd.

This initiative will enable Orbitalk users to verify their National Identity (NID) before accessing services, significantly enhancing digital security and service reliability.

The event was attended by several senior officials of the Election Commission Secretariat, including Md Abdul Momin Sarkar, director (registration & expatriates), and Mohammad Habibur Rahman, director (finance & administration).

Representing Race Online Ltd. were Ela Ahmed, chairman; Brigadier General Md Akramul Haque, Retd), CEO; Mohammad Humayun Kabir Molla, COO; Khandaker Raihan Hossain, CBO; Md Mahbubul Alam Riyad, GM (technology); Anjan Basu, head of regulatory affairs; Obayed Ullah, AGM; and Sadrul Hasan, brand and communication manager, along with other distinguished representatives.

Senior Secretary of the Election Commission said: "This joint initiative will further strengthen the country's digital security and identity verification system. With the integration of new advanced technology, Orbitalk users will be able to access services through a secure, reliable, and well-structured platform."

Ela Ahmed, chairman of Race Online Ltd, stated: "It is a great honor and privilege for us to move forward with the Election Commission. We are committed to ensuring reliable and uninterrupted communication through technology, and this collaboration marks an important step forward in that mission."