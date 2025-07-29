Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

DAM, Apon Bazaar launch market linkage between farmers, industrial workers

The initiative aims to ensure access to affordable, nutritious perishables for blue-collar workers, while simultaneously expanding income opportunities for local farmers through fair, transparent, and efficient market systems

Photo: Shadab Shahrokh Hai/Courtesy
Update : 29 Jul 2025, 03:40 PM

In a landmark step towards improving nutrition and market efficiency, the Department of Agricultural Marketing (DAM) under the Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with Apon Bazaar., has inaugurated a new market linkage initiative to distribute fresh, high-quality produce directly from Bangladeshi farmers to the country’s industrial workforce.

This marks the formal execution of the Letter of Agreement (LOA) signed earlier this year between DAM and Apon Bazaar.

The initiative aims to ensure access to affordable, nutritious perishables for blue-collar workers, while simultaneously expanding income opportunities for local farmers through fair, transparent, and efficient market systems.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Nasir-Ud-Doula, director general of the Department of Agricultural Marketing as chief guest, who officially launched the initiative alongside officials from DAM.

He said: “This initiative represents a commendable step toward establishing an effective market linkage that ensures fair pricing for both farmers and blue-collar workers. As a government institution, we recognize our responsibility to these communities, and we are pleased to fulfill that duty by supporting and facilitating this endeavor.”

Directors and officials of the Department of Agricultural Marketing, suppliers, farmers, RMG workers and members of Apon Bazaar were also present at the event.

The new distribution channel, established under DAM’s supervision and technical guidance, will conduct operations in affiliated factories in Dhaka, Savar, Narayanganj, Gazipur, and Chittagong.

It aims to ensure product traceability, food safety compliance, and fair pricing—cutting out unnecessary intermediaries and improving efficiency in the supply chain.

Primarily, DAM is facilitating the supply of potatoes, onions, garlic, ginger and other fresh vegetables by sourcing from farmers.

This initiative will source other products such as rice, pulses, eggs, fish, meat and other products through farmers and suppliers to ensure affordable nutrition for industrial workers.

AponTech Ltd, through its impact-driven retail model Apon Bazaar, will serve as the operational partner, managing procurement, logistics, quality control, and last-mile delivery of the fresh produce to industrial workers.

This market linkage is expected to scale across more industrial belts in the coming months, reinforcing the government’s vision of an agriculture sector that is both inclusive and nutrition-sensitive.

Read More

IPDC Finance’s profit jumps 45% in H1’25

Tariff negotiations: A hopeful Bangladesh delegation leaves for US

Prime Bank Investment wins dual accolades at Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025

Hossain Khaled elected chairman of City Bank

Prime Bank’s NPAT grows 32% in H1 2025

SCB, KMSS empower female farmers with entrepreneurial skills

Latest News

Iran vows stronger response if attacked again by US, Israel

Govt okays deal with Saudi firm to import urea under G2G arrangement

Cuba Mitchell Joins Bashundhara Kings

Bangladesh welcomes announcement of Thailand- Cambodia ceasefire

SB issues nationwide alert, IGP denies prior briefing

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x