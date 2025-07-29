DAM, Apon Bazaar launch market linkage between farmers, industrial workers

In a landmark step towards improving nutrition and market efficiency, the Department of Agricultural Marketing (DAM) under the Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with Apon Bazaar., has inaugurated a new market linkage initiative to distribute fresh, high-quality produce directly from Bangladeshi farmers to the country’s industrial workforce.

This marks the formal execution of the Letter of Agreement (LOA) signed earlier this year between DAM and Apon Bazaar.

The initiative aims to ensure access to affordable, nutritious perishables for blue-collar workers, while simultaneously expanding income opportunities for local farmers through fair, transparent, and efficient market systems.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Nasir-Ud-Doula, director general of the Department of Agricultural Marketing as chief guest, who officially launched the initiative alongside officials from DAM.

He said: “This initiative represents a commendable step toward establishing an effective market linkage that ensures fair pricing for both farmers and blue-collar workers. As a government institution, we recognize our responsibility to these communities, and we are pleased to fulfill that duty by supporting and facilitating this endeavor.”

Directors and officials of the Department of Agricultural Marketing, suppliers, farmers, RMG workers and members of Apon Bazaar were also present at the event.

The new distribution channel, established under DAM’s supervision and technical guidance, will conduct operations in affiliated factories in Dhaka, Savar, Narayanganj, Gazipur, and Chittagong.

It aims to ensure product traceability, food safety compliance, and fair pricing—cutting out unnecessary intermediaries and improving efficiency in the supply chain.

Primarily, DAM is facilitating the supply of potatoes, onions, garlic, ginger and other fresh vegetables by sourcing from farmers.

This initiative will source other products such as rice, pulses, eggs, fish, meat and other products through farmers and suppliers to ensure affordable nutrition for industrial workers.

AponTech Ltd, through its impact-driven retail model Apon Bazaar, will serve as the operational partner, managing procurement, logistics, quality control, and last-mile delivery of the fresh produce to industrial workers.

This market linkage is expected to scale across more industrial belts in the coming months, reinforcing the government’s vision of an agriculture sector that is both inclusive and nutrition-sensitive.