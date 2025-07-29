IPDC Finance’s profit jumps 45% in H1’25

IPDC Finance PLC posted 45.3% year-on-year profit growth reaching Tk15 crore in the January to June period of 2025, driven by higher investment income.

According to its unaudited financial statements, IPDC's earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk0.37 for the period January to June 2025, up from Tk0.25 in the same period of the previous year.

During this period, gross interest income increased by 9.9% to Tk464.3 crore; however, interest expenses rose by 22.8% to Tk369 crore, primarily due to increased deposit costs, successive policy rate hikes by Bangladesh Bank in the last fiscal year and challenging socio-economic conditions.

Meanwhile, boosted by improved returns from treasury investments and favorable movements in the capital market, total investment income surged 158.6% to Tk56.5 crore.

Despite the significant growth in investment income, due to elevated deposit costs, operating income was limited to Tk160.1 crore, marking a modest 4.1% year-on-year growth.

On a quarterly basis, operating income for Q2’25 stood Tk84.4 crore, marking a 11.4% quarter-on-quarter growth.

Through strategic resource optimization, selective hiring, and improved operational efficiency, IPDC managed to contain the rise in its operating expenses, which increased moderately by 5.0% to Tk78.1 crore.

As a result, operating profit stood at Tk82 crore, reflecting a 3.2% year-on-year growth.

On a quarterly basis, operating profit for Q2’25 reached Tk44.6 crore, marking a 19.5% quarter-on-quarter growth.

Net profit after tax reached Tk15 crore, reflecting substantial growth of 45.3% compared to the same period of last year.

Notably, on quarterly basis (Apr-June 2025) net profit after tax reached Tk11.4 crore, reflecting growth of 33.8% from the same quarter of last year (Apr-June 2024).

Rizwan Dawood Shams, managing director of IPDC Finance PLC, said: “Our performance in the first half of 2025 reflects our commitment to building a resilient and forward-looking financial institution. Despite challenges in the macroeconomic environment and rising funding costs, our strategic focus on treasury efficiency, risk management, and operational discipline enabled us to deliver solid results. We will continue to support inclusive growth while enhancing long-term value for all our stakeholders.

As of June 2025, IPDC’s loans, leases, and investment portfolio stood at Tk8,438.4 crore, reflecting a 6.8% growth from December 2024.

The company’s investment portfolio, comprising government securities and other financial instruments, grew by 36.4% over the same period.

Meanwhile, loans and advances recorded a modest 2.7% growth from December 2024 levels.

Despite subdued customer sentiment in parts of the financial sector, customer deposits rose to Tk5,664.6 crore as of June 2025, marking a notable 9.4% growth in H1’2025.

IPDC reported that its net asset value (NAV) per share stood at Tk16.79 as of June 2025.

Also, net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) improved significantly, reaching Tk8.53, up from Tk(9.29) in June 2024.