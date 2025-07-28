Tariff negotiations: A hopeful Bangladesh delegation leaves for US

The Bangladesh delegation left Dhaka for the United States on Monday evening to negotiate Trump's reciprocal tariffs in the third and final round of talks.

The interim government recently decided to buy wheat at steep prices from the United States to reduce the trade gap. They also decided to buy 25 ‍aircraft from Boeing, an American aircraft manufacturer.

In addition, there will be more discussions on other proposals. This time, the government is more optimistic that these discussions will be fruitful.

The outcome of this meeting and final tariff percentage will be applicable on August 1.

On Sunday, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also confirmed that the US deadline of August 1 for imposing tariffs on its trading partners is firm and there would be no further extensions.

Lutnick said: “No extensions, no more grace periods. August 1, the tariffs are set. They'll go into place. Customs will start collecting the money, and off we go,” he told Fox News on Sunday.

Members of the Bangladesh delegation were scheduled to leave the country on a 7:30 pm flight on Monday evening, ahead of the third and final round of talks.

Along with Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin and Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman and Commerce Ministry Additional Secretary Nazneen Kawshar Chowdhury are also expected to attend tariff talks, according to Commerce Ministry sources.

Earlier, Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman said: “The Bangladeshi delegation will meet with the US Trade Representative in Washington DC on July 29 and 30, with the possibility of another meeting on July 31.”

“The final outcome of the meeting might be available on August 1,” he added.

Earlier, the second round of discussions regarding the 35% tariff ended on July 11.

Before July 7th, 35% tariff imposition, on April 2 this year, Trump announced an additional 37% tariff on Bangladeshi goods.

While the tariff was initially set to take effect on July 1, the US president extended the deadline to August 1.

Meanwhile, Shafiqul Alam, press secretary of the chief adviser, told media on Monday that the government was hopeful of a positive outcome from the third round of talks with the USTR.

He also said that Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus had a meeting with US Chargé d'Affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson at the State Guest House Jamuna on the day, which covered a range of issues, including the US-Bangladesh tariff talks.

He also said that a group of businessmen would also accompany the Bangladesh delegation, although they would not directly take part in the talks.