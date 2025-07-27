GED projects slower growth in FY26 despite falling inflation

In its latest monthly economic update, the General Economics Division (GED) of the Bangladesh Planning Commission, the first month of FY26 shows early signs of economic rebound, although growth projections remain modest due to ongoing political uncertainty, subdued investment and industrial activity, and global headwinds, including the recent imposition of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

According to the “Economic Update & Outlook July 2026” report, while inflation keeps falling; rice prices are stubbornly increasing.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) is expected to remain low, and overall capital machinery imports suggest consistent, albeit moderate, investment momentum.

FDI remains critically low and is expected to remain at this level in the coming months. Subdued investment and industrial activity are cited as major contributors to slower growth.

Bangladesh's economy faces challenges, including limited reserves, strained investor confidence, shifting buyer preferences, and potential impacts from global trade tensions and geopolitical instability. Limited fiscal space due to a low level of revenue mobilization hinders expected public investments, the report added.

The report also stated that GDP projections for FY26 are generally lower than previous years, with the World Bank forecasting 3.3% to 4.1%. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) projects 3.9%, but a rebound to approximately 5.1% to 5.3% in FY26 is anticipated.

The report identifies remittance flows, export performance, and growth in the manufacturing sector as key drivers of Bangladesh's GDP growth in FY2025.

Structural reforms and economic policy reorientation, focusing on innovation and stimulating investment, including FDI, are considered crucial for strengthening the economy and enhancing resilience to future shocks.

Rice prices remain high

The report also shows that inflation in rice varieties has been steadily increasing in the last twelve months, with no sign of falling.

In terms of the broad category of food, rice contribution rapidly jumped from 40% in May to 50% in June, causing a major concern despite food inflation easing off.

Medium rice alone contributed 25% to overall food inflation in June. Coarse rice also shared 17.82% of the total contribution. Looking at the trend of change in the consumer price index of rice, all three varieties—medium, fine, and coarse—hit 15% in June.

However, it also said that headline inflation, as well as food inflation, continued to decline since December 2024, bringing it closer to the target of 7-8% by the end of June 2025, as outlined in the Monetary Policy Statement for January to June 2025.

Inflation has fallen to 8.48%, the first time below 9% since February 2023. Food inflation in June 2025 (7.39%) has also decreased to below 8% since January 2023.

Exchange rates

The exchange rate data between June 18 and July 7, 2025 shows relatively minor fluctuations, indicating a broadly stable currency environment during this short period.

The rate hovers around Tk122.45 to Tk122.70 per dollar, with the highest point recorded on June 30 (Tk122.7053) and the lowest on July 7 (Tk122.4518).

This slight depreciation from June 30 to July 7 suggests a marginal strengthening of the Bangladeshi Taka.

While the changes are small, such subtle movements can still have implications for trade and investment. For exporters, especially those dealing in US$, a slightly stronger Taka could reduce export earnings when converted into local currency, potentially affecting competitiveness. Conversely, importers may benefit from a stronger Taka through slightly lower import costs.

Credit growth and deposit

Private sector credit growth has been particularly sluggish, remaining below 8% for six consecutive months leading up to May 2025. In April, it stood at 7.86%, following 7.5% in April, whereas growth in May 2024 was 11.66%.

This downward trend has been consistent since August 2024, when it dropped from 10.13% in July (the month of the political unrest).

Bangladesh's banking sector has experienced a period of subdued deposit and credit growth over the last six months, influenced by a confluence of factors including high inflation, tight monetary policy, and lingering economic uncertainties.

Deposit growth in Bangladesh has generally shown a decelerating trend, with May 2025 seeing growth slow to 7.73% from 8.21% in April.

This marks a continued trend of single-digit growth since September 2024.

The report stated that high inflation, reduced liquidity, customer distrust, a slowdown in economic activity, and money outside the banking system are the reasons that contribute to this slowdown.

Capital machinery imports

According to the report, overall, the relatively steady level of capital machinery imports—aside from the October anomaly—suggests consistent, albeit moderate, investment momentum.

The data on monthly imports reveals a generally steady pattern for capital machinery imports, with a notable exception. Capital machinery imports remained relatively stable during this period, mostly between Tk. 2,100 and Tk. 2,900 crore—except for a notable one-time spike in October 2024 (Tk. 5,140 crore), likely driven by large-scale investment or infrastructure-related demand.

However, total imports ranged from Tk55,865 to Tk74,482 crore between June 2024 and April 2025.

This stability suggests consistent industrial activity, while variations in total imports point to the significance of other components such as fuel, intermediate goods, or consumer products.