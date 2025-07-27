Mega price drop for 3 popular models of Walton monitors

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has reduced the prices of three of its popular monitor models.

The models are ACC brand’s WDF13C22I, CiNEXA brand’s WD238I11 and CiNEd brand’s WD27GI06.

Customers can now buy those monitors with improved specifications at more affordable prices than before.

This is not a limited-time offer but from now on these monitors are available purchase at new affordable prices from all Walton Plaza, authorized dealer outlets and official website.

Walton Computer’s Chief Business Officer Touhidur Rahman Rad said: “Packed with vibrant visuals, stylish design and user-friendly features, these Walton monitors can be a reliable technology companion for official work, online classes, professional graphics design and gaming performance.”

The ACC WDF13C22I model is currently available at Tk8,995, which was previously Tk9,250.

This monitor has a 100 Hz refresh rate, 5 ms response time, HDR support and 85% NTSC color gamut. It has 2 built-in 3 watt speakers for excellent sound.

Its low blue light and flicker free technology ensure eye comfort. It is a complete solution with all the necessary connectivity and features including HDMI, VGA, VESA mount and Y or T shape stand.

The CiNEXA WD238I11 model has been priced at Tk15,750, down from Tk17,750 earlier.

This 23.8-inch IPS panel monitor features a 75 Hz refresh rate, HDR and FreeSync support, built-in speakers and multiple modern ports including USB 3.0. With 3-sides frameless design, adjustable stand, pivot and height adjustment features, the monitor becomes more user-friendly.

The CiNEd WD27GI06 high performance gaming monitor has been priced at Tk32,750, down from Tk33,750 earlier.

This 27-inch QHD IPS display-rich monitor features 165 Hz (DP) and 144 Hz (HDMI) refresh rates, 1 ms response time, HDR support, and NTSC 93% and Adobe RGB 95% color gamut.

It has two 2-watt built-in speakers, flicker-free and low blue light technology, 3-sides frameless design, and backlighting. Connectivity includes HDMI 2.0 and DP 1.4 ports, audio out, and VESA mount support.

The sophisticated adjustable stand supports height, tilt, swivel, and pivot—making it ideal for gamers and professional users.

Customers can purchase the monitors at reduced prices from all Walton Plaza, authorized dealer outlets and official website (https://waltonplaza.com.bd/global-product/list/monitor?uid=C-LMREG5&type=category&from=megamenu&isIgnoreFilterOption=false).

Each model comes with warranty benefits and fastest after-sales service.