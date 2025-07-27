US tariffs: Govt to buy 25 aircraft from Boeing

Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman on Sunday said that an order has been placed to buy 25 aircraft from US aircraft manufacturer Boeing, in response to the US tariffs on Bangladesh.

He informed reporters at his office at the Secretariat in the capital.

The secretary also said that Boeing's business is not done by the government of that country, but by the Boeing company.

“We have placed an order to buy 25 aircraft from Boeing. For example, India has given 100, Vietnam has given 100, Indonesia has given 100.”

He further said that Boeing will supply them according to its production capacity. They will take a long time to supply them.

It is worth noting that Biman Bangladesh Airlines' fleet currently includes 4 Boeing 737-800s with 162 seats, 4 Boeing 777-300ERs with 419 seats, 4 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners and 2 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Bangladesh will fly to the US Monday to resume the third round of negotiations with the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to reduce the jacked-up tariff slapped on products exported to the US market from Bangladesh.

National security adviser, commerce adviser, commerce secretary and additional secretary of the Commerce Ministry will leave Dhaka for the US tomorrow afternoon.

Third round meeting on tariff imposed by the US is expected to be held on July 29-30 in Washington DC, US.

