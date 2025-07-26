Saturday, July 26, 2025

Walton now expands its business to the Caribbean Islands

In the initial phase, the first shipment of Walton brand's speed and commercial AC has been sent to Barbados

Update : 26 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM

Bangladeshi multinational electronics brand Walton continues to expand its global market reach by expanding its brand business to new countries one after another.

In continuation of this success, the global market of Walton products has been expanded to the Caribbean Islands, also known as the West Indies.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC recently signed an agreement with the renowned Barbados-based company ‘Bargain Warehouse’ as the distributor of the Walton brand in the Caribbean Islands.

The agreement was signed by Md. Ziaul Alam, additional managing director and chief financial officer of Walton Hi-Tech, and Md Zuhair Zayouni, managing director of Bargain Warehouse, on behalf of their respective organizations.

Abdur Rouf, vice president of Walton's global business branch, said that according to the agreement, Bargain Warehouse has been added as a distributor of Walton brand in 16 islands in the Caribbean region.

In the initial phase, the first shipment of Walton brand's speed and commercial AC has been sent to Barbados. Walton's electronics, electrical, home and kitchen appliance products will also be sent to other islands in phases.

He also said that the Caribbean islands are very important in terms of geographical location and annual market of the electronics sector. The location of this region between North and Central America.

On the one hand, by launching the brand business in this region, a large potential market for Walton products has been created. On the other hand, the path of Walton's global market expansion in North and Central America will be easier. Walton has achieved another huge milestone in its journey to become one of the best electronics brands in the world by expanding its brand business in the Caribbean Islands.

Meanwhile, Walton AC's global market is constantly expanding in new countries of the developed world.

Regarding this success, Walton AC's Chief Business Officer Md. Tanvir Rahman said that Walton's Speed, VRF and Chiller type commercial ACs are ahead of other brands in the international market in terms of innovative and cutting-edge technology, sustainability, energy saving, environment-friendly and price competitiveness. In view of which, Walton AC's global market is constantly expanding in developed countries like Singapore.

In continuation of this, the process of expanding Walton AC's market in the Caribbean Islands through Barbados has started.

It is known that the global market for Walton products is being managed in more than 50 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe through global business partners or distributors.

