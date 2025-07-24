Banglalink achieves global standard in information security with ISO certification

Banglalink, the country’s leading innovative digital operator, has earned the latest ISO certification for the implementation of a globally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS).

This certification highlights Banglalink’s commitment to keeping its customers’ data safe while ensuring operational resilience and excellence in cybersecurity.

As one of the first telecom operators in the country to achieve the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, Banglalink has now aligned its practices with the latest version of the ISO standard, setting a benchmark for the industry.

This certification requires companies to implement, maintain, and continuously improve information security practices.

Over the years, Banglalink has built a strong and reliable security framework that reduces risks like unauthorized access to its systems.

This achievement proves that Banglalink is not only protecting customer data but also ensuring secure, high-quality services.

Banglalink underwent a rigorous evaluation of its operations, policies, and organizational resilience.

The company successfully implemented over 60 robust operational policies focused on data privacy, security, and management.

Its 24/7 monitoring systems including real-time oversight from both the Network Operations Center (NOC) and the Security Operations Center (SOC), ensure the network remains secure, stable, and high-performing.

These capabilities reflect Banglalink’s operational maturity and ability to meet the most demanding global standards.

Regular internal and external audits ensure that the company stays aligned with global standards, offering transparency and trust.

Banglalink has also made sure that its employees are continuously trained to follow best practices in information security and risk management.

“This ISO certification marks a new chapter in our journey of delivering the safest, most reliable services for our customers,” said Huseyin Turker, chief technology and information officer (CTIO) of Banglalink.

“Our efforts to improve data protection, risk management, and regulatory compliance began back in 2013, and this milestone reflects over a decade of dedicated work. We are committed to securing not just our network, but the trust of our customers, as we continue to innovate in a fast-evolving digital world. This certification is more than just a technical achievement; it reflects our ongoing commitment to providing secure, customer-centric digital services that prepare us for the future.”