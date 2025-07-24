Sony-Smart brings Sony’s new headphones 1000XM6 to domestic market

Sony’s wireless industry-leading noise cancellation AI technology headphones 1000XM6 have been unveiled in the domestic market.

The product has been officially launched in Bangladesh by Smart Technologies (BD) Limited (Sony-Smart), the official distributor of Japanese world-renowned brand Sony.

The headphones were officially unveiled at the five-star Hotel Intercontinental in Shahbagh in the capital on Tuesday.

At that time, Sony-Smart handed over headphones along with gifts to pre-ordered customers.

At the beginning of the event, condolences were expressed for the casualties caused by the warplane crash at the Milestone School and College building in Uttara, Dhaka. Everyone stood and observed a minute of silence.

The event was attended by Tanvir Hossain, director of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited as the chief guest while Ricky Lukas, head of Sony International Bangladesh Branch as the special guest, Mohammad Zahed Ali Bhuiyan, managing director of Star Tech Limited, popular singers Salma Akhter, Sajia Sultana Putul, Sabbir Zaman, Shahriar Rafat, Beauty Khan and Miss World Bangladesh top 10 Jannatul Ferdous Anwesha.

Among others, Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, general manager and head of sales of Sony-Smart, Azad Rahman, deputy general manager and head of marketing and various levels of Sony-Smart employees and media personnel were also present.

Sony’s headphones come with cutting-edge noise cancellation technology, which uses the new dual processor (Q2+V3 processor) and 12 microphones to perfectly block-out surrounding noise.

It has 30mm carbon fiber drivers, LDAC and DSEE Extreme technology, which helps in enjoying high-quality audio.

Also, during calls, the voice can be heard very clearly from the other end through 6 microphones and bit forming technology.

The headphones can automatically adjust settings based on your location and provide a livelier audio experience through 360 reality audio and head tracking or gestures.

It was also announced at the event that this headphone with industry-leading noise cancellation technology can be connected to two devices at once.

In addition, this over-head headphone is LE Audio and Aura Cast supported devices.

The headphone can be used for up to 3 hours with just 3 minutes of charging and lasts for about 30 hours on a full charge.

The high-quality vegan leather headband and foldable design make it comfortable and easy to carry.

The headphones are available in three colors - Black, Platinum Silver and Midnight Blue.

Sony-Smart informed that the special price of this headphone, which costs Tk80,900, has been set at only Tk59,900.

However, customers who pre-ordered, got this headphone with industry-leading super noise cancelling technology for only Tk54,900.

In addition, by pre-ordering, they were given five guaranteed gifts like smart digital watch, smart ear bud, 10,000 mAh wireless power bank, accessory pouch and more surprise gifts with each headphone.