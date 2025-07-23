Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Musawat Shams Zahedi new managing director of Novartis Bangladesh

The appointment comes after the process of acquiring 60% shares of Novartis Bangladesh by Radiant Pharmaceuticals was completed

Update : 23 Jul 2025, 05:50 PM

Musawat Shams Zahedi has been appointed as the new managing director of Novartis Bangladesh.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the company's board of directors on July 14, according to a press release issued by the company secretary Inamul Hasan.

The appointment comes after the process of acquiring 60% shares of Novartis Bangladesh by Radiant Pharmaceuticals was completed.

Musawat Shams Zahedi is a director of Radiant Pharmaceuticals and its associated companies.

He holds a Bachelor's and Master's degree from Cass Business School, UK.

Zahedi is an avid sports philanthropist and a skilled golfer. He has made significant contributions in this field.

