Prime Bank Investment wins at Asian Banking & Finance Corporate & Investment Banking Awards 2025

Prime Bank Investment (PBIL), the dedicated investment banking arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Prime Bank, has earned three accolades at the Asian Banking & Finance Corporate & Investment Banking Awards 2025: Corporate & Investment Bank of the Year, Mergers and Acquisitions Deal of the Year, and Initiative Award for Financial Inclusion.

PBIL was named Corporate & Investment Bank of the Year – Bangladesh, recognizing its exceptional growth, innovation, and leadership in the capital markets.

From 2020 to 2024, PBIL achieved a remarkable 40.1% revenue CAGR, spearheading transformative equity, debt, and M&A transactions. Its pioneering 360-degree specialized model covering equity, debt, portfolio management and advisory services continue to reshape Bangladesh’s investment landscape.

PBIL has also won Mergers and Acquisitions Deal of the Year – Bangladesh for its successful advisory on the high-profile merger of a prominent conglomerate.

The landmark deal enhanced operational efficiency, capital strength, and ensured full regulatory compliance, demonstrating PBIL’s ability to structure and execute high-impact transactions.

PBIL made history as the first in Bangladesh to receive the Initiative Award for Financial Inclusion–Bangladesh for PrimeInvest, its discretionary wealth management suite.

As the country’s first comprehensive bank managed portfolio management solution, PrimeInvest expands market access through seamless onboarding, low entry barriers, and inclusive products - empowering women, youth, NRBs, and rural investors to drive capital market participation.

Building on this milestone, PBIL also launched Capital Connect- a flagship platform designed to engage industry leaders, share actionable insights, and improve capital access across Bangladesh’s emerging sectors.

“These awards reflect our strategic focus on innovation, executional excellence, and inclusive growth,” said Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director & CEO of Prime Bank Investment.

“We are proud to be recognized, and deeply grateful to our clients, regulators, and stakeholders for their continued trust and support.”