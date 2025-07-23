Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

TikTok releases Q1’25 community guidelines enforcement report

The report, which covers data from January to March 2025, details the proactive steps TikTok has taken to identify and remove content that violates its Community Guidelines

Update : 23 Jul 2025, 05:39 PM

TikTok has released its Q1 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, showcasing its ongoing commitment to creating a safe digital space for its users.

The report, which covers data from January to March 2025, details the proactive steps TikTok has taken to identify and remove content that violates its Community Guidelines, ensuring a positive experience for its global community.

In Q1 2025, TikTok removed a total of 11,006,960 videos in Bangladesh.

Proactive removal rates in Bangladesh remained high at 99.6%, with 97.7% of these videos removed within 24 hours.

Globally, TikTok removed a total of 211 million videos worldwide in this quarter, which represents about 0.9% of all content uploaded to the platform.

Of the removed videos, 184,378,987 were detected and taken down using automated detection technologies, while 7,525,184 videos were reinstated after further review.

The proactive removal rate stood at 99.0%, with 94.3% of the flagged content removed within 24 hours of posting.

The report also indicates that a significant portion of total removed videos—30.1%—contained sensitive or mature themes that did not align with TikTok’s content policies.

An additional 11.5% of videos breached the platform’s safety and civility standards, while 15.6% violated privacy and security guidelines.

Additionally, 45.5% of the removed videos were flagged as misinformation, and 13.8% of the videos removed were flagged as edited media and AI-generated content.

The periodic publication of the Community Guidelines Enforcement Report offers insights into the scale and nature of content and account actions, underscoring TikTok's commitment to full transparency.

For detailed insights into the Q1 2025 report and to learn more about TikTok's content guidelines, tools, and policies, visit TikTok's Transparency Centre, available in both Bangla and English.

Read More

Bangladesh awaits US response to tariff talks

AB Bank hands over vehicles to Islamic University of Technology

Premier Bank signs tripartite deal with Bank of Huzhou

Prof M Zubaidur Rahman elected chairman of Islami Bank

Idcol hands over 50C to Govt from its net profit

Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds transparent recruitment, merit-based assessment program

Latest News

Bangladesh awaits US response to tariff talks

India to send burn-specialist medical team to Dhaka

Death toll rises to 8 in Natore road crash

AB Bank hands over vehicles to Islamic University of Technology

Premier Bank signs tripartite deal with Bank of Huzhou

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x