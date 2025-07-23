TikTok releases Q1’25 community guidelines enforcement report

TikTok has released its Q1 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, showcasing its ongoing commitment to creating a safe digital space for its users.

The report, which covers data from January to March 2025, details the proactive steps TikTok has taken to identify and remove content that violates its Community Guidelines, ensuring a positive experience for its global community.

In Q1 2025, TikTok removed a total of 11,006,960 videos in Bangladesh.

Proactive removal rates in Bangladesh remained high at 99.6%, with 97.7% of these videos removed within 24 hours.

Globally, TikTok removed a total of 211 million videos worldwide in this quarter, which represents about 0.9% of all content uploaded to the platform.

Of the removed videos, 184,378,987 were detected and taken down using automated detection technologies, while 7,525,184 videos were reinstated after further review.

The proactive removal rate stood at 99.0%, with 94.3% of the flagged content removed within 24 hours of posting.

The report also indicates that a significant portion of total removed videos—30.1%—contained sensitive or mature themes that did not align with TikTok’s content policies.

An additional 11.5% of videos breached the platform’s safety and civility standards, while 15.6% violated privacy and security guidelines.

Additionally, 45.5% of the removed videos were flagged as misinformation, and 13.8% of the videos removed were flagged as edited media and AI-generated content.

The periodic publication of the Community Guidelines Enforcement Report offers insights into the scale and nature of content and account actions, underscoring TikTok's commitment to full transparency.

For detailed insights into the Q1 2025 report and to learn more about TikTok's content guidelines, tools, and policies, visit TikTok's Transparency Centre, available in both Bangla and English.