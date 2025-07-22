Euromoney ranks UCB Investment as Bangladesh's Best Investment Bank

UCB Investment Ltd. (UCBIL) announced that it has once again been recognized as Bangladesh’s Best Investment Bank at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025.

This marks the third consecutive year UCBIL has received this honor, underscoring its leadership in Bangladesh’s investment banking sector.

This recognition highlights UCBIL’s steadfast commitment to innovation, flawless execution, and delivering client-centric financial solutions.

By structuring impactful transactions and offering strategic advisory, UCBIL continues to play a key role in strengthening Bangladesh’s capital markets.

UCBIL extends its heartfelt gratitude to all clients, investors, and stakeholders for their continued trust and support. Your confidence inspires us to make meaningful progress in the financial sector.

Over the years, UCBIL has consistently secured accolades as Bangladesh’s Best Investment Bank from Euromoney, FinanceAsia, and Asiamoney, along with other international honors.

Recently, UCBIL also achieved a remarkable milestone by winning all five eligible categories at The Asset Triple A Awards for Sustainable Finance 2025, further establishing its position as a leader in sustainable and impactful financial solutions.

Looking ahead, UCBIL remains dedicated to fostering economic growth through responsible, sustainability-driven financial services, working to build a resilient and inclusive financial ecosystem for Bangladesh.