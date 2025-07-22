MCCI mourns loss of lives in Milestone aircraft crash tragedy

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) on Tuesday expressed its profound shock and deepest sorrow at the loss of lives in the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft into Milestone School and college campus in Uttara, Dhaka .

“This is a moment of profound national grief. The loss of so many young lives—full of promise, potential, and service—is both heartbreaking and deeply unsettling."

On behalf of its members and the business community, MCCI extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and shares in their sorrow.

"Our thoughts are also with those who have been injured, and we pray for their swift and full recovery."

The chamber also stated: We stand in solidarity with the families affected, the Bangladesh Air Force, the educational institution, and all those impacted by this tragic event. While words may offer little solace in the face of such devastating loss, we hope the outpouring of national sympathy brings some measure of comfort to the grieving."

MCCI reaffirms its commitment to working constructively with the government and all other stakeholders to promote a safer, more secure environment for our communities.