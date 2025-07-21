Troubled NBFIs in BB’s liquidation target

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) is preparing a liquidation target for non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) after it identified between 15 and 20 NBFIs that are in deep trouble.

Regarding this liquidation, Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur informed that 20 NBFIs are currently on the central bank’s red list, with most of them no longer operational.

They aim to dissolve these institutions through a liquidation process, he added.

According to the Bangladesh Bank’s red list, the 20 troubled institutions are CVC Finance, Bay Leasing, Islamic Finance, Meridian Finance, GSP Finance, Hajj Finance, National Finance, Industrial and Infrastructure Development Finance Company Limited (IIDFC), Premier Leasing, Prime Finance, Uttara Finance, Aviva Finance, Phoenix Finance, People's Leasing, First Finance, Union Capital, International Leasing, Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company Limited (BIFC), Fareast Finance, and FAS Finance.

According to the report, many of the NBFI loans were disbursed without proper assessment and were backed by collateral reported solely by the institutions, without independent verification.

Most are no longer operational in practice, and seven have default rates exceeding 90%.

Data analysis revealed that as of December 2024, the 20 NBFIs hold deposits worth Tk22,127 crore.

Among this, Tk5,760 crore is from individuals and Tk16,367 crore is from institutions.

This means that institutional funds account for 74% of this amount, while the remaining 26% comes from individual depositors.

Seeking anonymity, a central bank official told Dhaka Tribune: “Show-cause notices have already been served on these NBFIs, asking why their licenses should not be canceled. If they fail to provide a satisfactory answer, they may be placed under liquidation procedures.”

The process is expected to take time, though, the official added.

However, depositors continued to ask if they would get their money back.