Manarat Dhaka ISC signs agreement with Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Foundation Bangladesh

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Foundation Bangladesh and Manarat Dhaka International School & College have formally signed a sub-license agreement, marking a significant milestone in advancing youth development in Bangladesh.

This collaboration will enable the institution to deliver the internationally acclaimed Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award program to its students, fostering personal growth, resilience, and civic responsibility.

The signing ceremony took place at the campus of Manarat Dhaka International School & College.

Brigadier General SM Mahbub-Ul-Alam, (retd), principal of the school, and Rizwan Bin Farouq, chairman of the board of trustees of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Foundation Bangladesh, officially signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

The event was attended by vice principal, students’ guidance counselor, distinguished members of the faculty, and a number of enthusiastic students who witnessed this landmark occasion.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to equipping young people with the skills, confidence, and sense of purpose needed to become active, engaged citizens.

By integrating the Award program into its educational offerings, Manarat Dhaka International School & College joins a growing network of institutions dedicated to preparing youth for life beyond the classroom.

Established in 1956 by Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is the world’s leading youth achievement program, operating in more than 120 countries and territories.

Since its introduction in Bangladesh in 2008, the Award has reached thousands of young people across 124 educational institutions nationwide, providing transformative experiences to participants aged 14 to 24.