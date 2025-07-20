Walton provides up to Tk25,000 cashback on Takyon e-bike

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited is offering a maximum guaranteed cashback of up to Tk25,000 on its BRTA approved electric bike series Takyon.

The e-bikes are available in 3 models named Takyon 1.00 (38Ah), Takyon 1.00 (26Ah) and Takyon LEO (23Ah).

When purchasing from all Walton Plaza or official dealer outlets across the country along with official website, customers are getting a cashback ranging from a minimum of Tk2,500 to a maximum of Tk25,000 for the Takyon 1.00 (38Ah) and Takyon 1.00 (26Ah) models and a minimum of Tk2,000 to a maximum of Tk15,000 for the Takyon LEO (23Ah) model.

This cashback offer is applicable to both cash purchases and installment purchases.

In case of installment purchases, the cashback will be adjusted with the first month's installment.

After purchasing the e-bike, the customer will be able to know the specific cashback amount through a message on their registered mobile number. Numerous customers have already enjoyed the cashback benefits.

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Chief Business Officer (Computer) Touhidur Rahman Rad said that the cost of commuting per kilometer on the Takyon e-bikes is only Tk0.10-Tk0.15. Takyon electric bike has won everyone's hearts as a modern solution for smart, affordable and eco-friendly commuting. Made with a combination of powerful performance, long-lasting battery backup and stylish design, can be the ideal companion for everyone on busy city streets and in daily commutes. Walton is going to launch more models of e-bikes in the market with improved specifications within this year.

Currently, the regular prices of the Takyon 1.00 (38 AH), Takyon 1.00 (26 AH) and Takyon LEO (23 AH) models are Tk159,500, Tk137,500 and Tk78,750 respectively.

The Takyon e-bike series can be easily purchased from Walton Plaza, Dealer Outlet and Walton's official website (https://waltonplaza.com.bd/global-product/list/e-bike?uid=C-JYG8YM&type=category&from=megamenu&isIgnoreFilterOption=true).

Each model comes with a specific warranty and the fastest after-sales service nationwide along with the assurance of round-the-clock reliable service through call center.