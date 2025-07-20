Sylhet Range Police, bKash hold workshops on prevention of MFS abuse

To ensure more security of the essential and popular mobile financial service (MFS) sector and combat its misuse in criminal activities, bKash has been conducting series training workshops nationwide.

These sessions, held in various units of the Bangladesh Police, have so far trained around 4,500 investigating officers from different law enforcement agencies.

Recently, 50 investigating officers from the Sylhet Range Police participated in a daylong workshop titled “Investigation and Prevention of Misuse of Mobile Financial Services” at a city hotel.

Md Mushfequr Rahman, DIG of Sylhet Range Police, attended as chief guest.

Other notable guests included former Additional IGP of Bangladesh Police and Advisor to bKash Md Nazibur Rahman and EVP & HoD, External Affairs of bKash Major AKM Monirul Karim (retd).

These workshops discussed in detail how to use the information to identify the criminal gangs and bring them to justice.

The workshops cover topics such as how investigating officers can use advanced technology to track down lost money of the customers; prevent criminal activities like kidnapping through digital transaction monitoring; and how to easily communicate with bKash officials for investigation purposes.

In addition, the workshops shed light on what immediate steps can be taken when a criminal incident occurs.

Over the last three months, workshops on “Investigation and Prevention of Misuse of Mobile Financial Services” have been held in the districts of Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Satkhira, Sunamganj, and Sylhet.

This is a continuation of the training initiative that began in 2017 for investigating officers from various regions of the country.

A total of 400 officers from these seven districts participated in the recent training sessions.