US buyers paint bleak picture for Bangladesh after tariff hike

Suppliers and exporters of readymade garment (RMG) said at a discussion on Sunday that their US buyers were not hopeful about Bangladesh’s tariff negotiations with the US.

"Those brands have told us that things don't look good for Bangladesh. We are hearing discouraging messages from the US," said AK Azad, managing director of Ha-Meem Group and former president of the FBCCI, speaking at the at a roundtable titled “US Reciprocal Tariff: Which Way for Bangladesh?” organized by the daily Prothom Alo.

The government's signing of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) during tariff talks with the United States marks the first such instance in the country's history, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) distinguished fellow Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya said at the discussion.

"This new tariff regime should serve as a warning for Bangladesh about its future direction," he said, emphasizing the urgent need for progress in three key areas - economic diversification, productivity growth, and institutional capacity.

Debapriya also cautioned that weak and uncoordinated governments — especially those lacking political legitimacy — have rarely succeeded in international negotiations.

An NDA, also known as a confidentiality agreement, is usually a legally binding contract that outlines confidential information and restricts its disclosure to unauthorized parties.

Business leaders at the event questioned the government's strategy and negotiation skills on the tariff issue with the US.

AK Azad shared that when they communicated with the government, requested the appointment of a lobbyist, and even reached out to the chief adviser's office, they were told that "95% of the problem has been resolved".

However, he revealed a stark contrast in reality.

"On Sunday, I received an email from a major buyer asking me to inform them what percentage of the new tariff I, as the supplier, would bear for products made from 1 August, if the tariff comes into effect.

"I export $80 million worth of products to that buyer, and my income from it is $1.37 million. If I pay 35% of the tariff from $80 million, what will I be left with?" Azad asked.

Syed Nasim Manzur, president of the Leather Goods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh, said: "We are confused about which direction the Bangladesh government is taking on the tariff issue."

Bangladesh could face the highest effective tariff rate (ETR) among US trading partners --approximately 50% -- under the Trump tariff regime effective August 1, Fitch Ratings analyzed in a report released on July 18.

The 35%, outlined in formal letters from the US government, and the existing 15% duty on Bangladeshi exports to the American market aggregate to this steep figure.

Fitch's latest update to its US Effective Tariff Rate (ETR) Monitor, an interactive tool to track tariff developments, shows Bangladesh will bear the brunt of the new measures as it does not benefit from tariff exemptions or carve-outs offered to some other countries.

Meanwhile, as the countdown to the cutoff time for the unusual tariff hike progresses, Bangladesh is engrossed in finding response to US-set conditions deemed beyond trade and tariffs so Washington could rethink levying the ramped-up duty.