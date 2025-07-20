Bangladesh delegation sets out for China to promote investment opportunities

A high-level delegation from the Government of Bangladesh, led by Ashik Chowdhury, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) and the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza), has departed for China to promote and facilitate foreign direct investment.

The delegation includes senior officials from Bida and Beza, as well as representatives from the banking sector, including HSBC, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, and Citi NA.

“We are pleased to have received considerable interest in our visit. We look forward to engaging with Chinese companies and providing them with the information and support they need to invest in Bangladesh,” said Ashik Chowdhury, ahead of the trip.

The delegation will hold a series of engagements in Shanghai and Guangzhou from July 20-26.

A key highlight of the visit will be a business seminar in Shanghai on July 21, jointly organized by Bida and the Embassy of Bangladesh in China, with participation expected from over 100 Chinese investors and companies across sectors such as electronics, textiles, agribusiness, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.

The visit reflects Bangladesh’s ongoing efforts to engage global investors and promote investment opportunities across key sectors through constructive dialogue and partnership.