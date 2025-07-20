Sunday, July 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bangladesh delegation sets out for China to promote investment opportunities

The delegation includes senior officials from Bida and Beza, as well as representatives from the banking sector, including HSBC, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, and Citi NA

Update : 20 Jul 2025, 04:17 PM

A high-level delegation from the Government of Bangladesh, led by Ashik Chowdhury, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) and the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza), has departed for China to promote and facilitate foreign direct investment.

The delegation includes senior officials from Bida and Beza, as well as representatives from the banking sector, including HSBC, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, and Citi NA.

“We are pleased to have received considerable interest in our visit. We look forward to engaging with Chinese companies and providing them with the information and support they need to invest in Bangladesh,” said Ashik Chowdhury, ahead of the trip.

The delegation will hold a series of engagements in Shanghai and Guangzhou from July 20-26.

A key highlight of the visit will be a business seminar in Shanghai on July 21, jointly organized by Bida and the Embassy of Bangladesh in China, with participation expected from over 100 Chinese investors and companies across sectors such as electronics, textiles, agribusiness, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.

The visit reflects Bangladesh’s ongoing efforts to engage global investors and promote investment opportunities across key sectors through constructive dialogue and partnership.

Read More

US buyers paint bleak picture for Bangladesh after tariff hike

Premier Bank donates 10L to Diabetic Hospital

Al Arafah Islami Bank, H & S Glassware ink deal

Mercantile Bank holds 26th AGM

Euromoney awards Prime Bank ‘Best Bank for ESG 2025’

IIX’s Women’s Livelihood Bond 7 to fund women enterprises across South, Southeast Asia

Latest News

Fixing our healthcare at an earlier stage

No life without water: Settler attacks threaten West Bank communities

EC writing to 82 parties, including NCP, in second phase of registration review

Flood fear looms over northern districts as Teesta swells

Our revenue generation cannot keep struggling

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x