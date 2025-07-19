Bear Summit and National Semiconductor Symposium 2025 held

With immense enthusiasm and active participation from people across diverse sectors, Bangladesh hosted its first-ever Bear Summit 2025 (Biotech, Electronics, AI and Robotics Summit) and National Semiconductor Symposium, concluding the landmark event on a high note.

Organized by the ICT Division and supported by the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) and Enhancing Digital Government Economy (EDGE) Project, this summit brought together government bodies, the semiconductor industry, academia, and members of the Bangladeshi diaspora in a rare and impactful collaboration.

Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, special assistant to the chief adviser in charge of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and IT, emphasized in his address: “Building a sustainable semiconductor ecosystem requires interoperability, cybersecurity, ethical governance, and environmentally friendly technologies. Bangladesh must develop its own foundational technologies, including Bangla-language LLMs and a trusted semiconductor infrastructure."

Professor Muhammad Mustafa Hussain of Purdue University, US, remarked: "A resilient and determined country like Bangladesh can lead the future by nurturing local talent, attracting global collaboration, and achieving technological self-reliance."

He added: "This summit was not just an event—it marked the beginning of a tech-driven national journey, laying the foundation for a knowledge-based and innovation-led Bangladesh."

Held on July 16–17 at the National Science and Technology Complex in Agargaon, Dhaka, the two-day summit welcomed renowned global experts, policymakers, researchers, educators, and over a thousand university students.

Participants included senior officials from top semiconductor companies such as MediaTek, SK Hynix, SanDisk, GlobalFoundries, Tokyo Electronics, and Innovex, alongside Bangladeshi expatriate experts and high-level government representatives.

The summit featured nearly 10 expert sessions on critical topics including, AI Talent Force Development, AI Policy, Ethics and Regulations, AI Investment and Start-ups, Cybersecurity – Conventional and AI Enhanced, Biotech for Healthcare, Agriculture, Water and Environment, Robotics for Resilience, Labor and Industry 4.0 and 5.0, NRBs in the Global Semiconductor Ecosystem, Semiconductor Talent Force, and the Local Semiconductor Industry of Bangladesh

In addition, over 40 exhibition stalls showcased innovative products and services developed through local research and innovation, drawing significant interest and appreciation from attendees.

Organized under the theme “Bangladesh as a Nation of Innovation,” the summit aimed to showcase Bangladesh’s growing capacity in innovation and technology and outline its strategic direction in deep-tech sectors like Biotech, Electronics, AI, and Robotics.

The event served as a blueprint for strengthening Bangladesh’s position in the global innovation ecosystem.