DNCC to award Citizens' Medal to individuals, organizations working for Dhaka

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has taken the initiative to award "Citizens' Medal 2025" to recognize citizens and organizations who are contributing in various fields to make Dhaka a more livable city.

For the first time, DNCC is going to award Citizens' Medal. This medal will be awarded to citizens, institutions and organizations that have contributed to urban development, environmental conservation, social services and increasing public awareness.

DNCC has organized this event to build a responsible civil society under the theme "My City, My Responsibility".

One of the goals of this medal is to create awareness and a participatory attitude among citizens.

Regarding the Citizens' Award, DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz said: "It is possible to build a sustainable urban future by recognizing and encouraging civic initiatives, environmentally friendly thinking and a sense of social responsibility. This initiative will also help engage the younger generation in social leadership and innovative practices. Those who are driving positive change in all fields—education, technology, culture—are the real deserving recipients of the Citizens' Award."

The Administrator further said: "We want to honor individuals and organizations that are making meaningful contributions to the development of the city. Not only will we honor them, but they will also be gradually included in the decision-making process of the City Corporation."

A total of 30 individuals/organizations will be honored in six categories in the Citizens' Award 2025. Starting from individual initiatives to social organizations, educational institutions, small businesses, media or content creators and innovators or startups—those who are playing a creative and positive role in the development of the city will have the opportunity to be nominated.

Nominations for the award will be accepted from this month on the DNCC's official website. Interested individuals, institutions and organizations can submit applications along with project details, photos and videos in the prescribed form.

The Scrutiny Committee formed for the scrutiny will initially review the applications and then the final winners will be selected through the jury board. This jury board will include urban planners, social workers, educationists, media representatives and a former DNCC official—who will make decisions with experience and dedication.

The winners will be given a certificate recognized by the City Corporation, an honorary crest and medal, and a symbolic monetary award as awards. DNCC will publicize the activities and contributions of the winners through media and social media, so that their initiatives become a source of further inspiration in the society. This is not just an award, but a journey of long-term encouragement and recognition.

Any Bangladeshi citizen or organization of any age, profession or gender can apply for the Citizen Medal. However, active politicians, individuals or organizations accused of corruption cannot be nominated for this medal.

To maintain transparency in the award process, DNCC will publish all the information about the nomination and selection process on its website and the identities of the concerned committee members will also be kept open.

Dhaka North City Corporation is calling on the city residents to make their responsible activities public and honor their contribution to the society. Citizen Award 2025 is an honor where responsibility leads to glory.