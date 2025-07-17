Guardian Life Insurance holds Annual Sales Conference 2025

Guardian Life Insurance Limited (GLIL) successfully held its Annual Sales Conference 2025 at Hotel Sea Palace, Cox’s Bazar, on July 17, under the vibrant slogan ‘Odommo Guardian’.

The event brought together over 800 distinguished sales leaders and financial advisors from across Bangladesh to celebrate the company’s remarkable achievements over the past year.

As part of the program, Guardian recognized 15 outstanding performers for their exceptional contributions in 2024.

Syed Akthar Hasan Uddin, director of Guardian, graced the occasion with his presence.

He was joined by Sheikh Rakibul Karim, additional managing director & chief executive officer (acting); Mahmudur Rahman Khan, chief retail business officer; and other senior members of the company.

A special highlight of the conference was a video message from Tapan Chowdhury, co-founder and sponsor of Guardian.

In his address to the participants, he remarked: “This conference is not just a gathering; it is a celebration of our hard work, integrity, and success. Guardian reaches every corner of Bangladesh with a message of trust and protection, and has become a shining name in the insurance industry. I hope you will continue to uphold these values in everything you do. Together, I am confident that we will overcome every challenge and reach new heights.”

During the event, Guardian’s leadership emphasized the company’s ongoing investments in talent development, structured training programs, quality service delivery, seamless onboarding processes, and a more responsive customer service model.

In his remarks, CEO (Acting) Sheikh Rakibul Karim congratulated all the awardees and expressed his gratitude to the participants who had traveled from across the country.

“At Guardian, we believe our employees are the backbone of our growth. Their dedication and discipline reflect the values we uphold as an organization,” he said.

He also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of major partners and co-founders Apex, Brac, and Square, whose consistent support has been instrumental in Guardian’s continued success.

The conference featured a series of engaging sessions such as performance reviews, planning workshops, a raffle draw, and a cultural program that concluded the day’s festivities.