Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Honor launches AI-powered X6c smartphone in Bangladesh

With the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) embedded in it, the device is expected to be a game-changer in the entry-level smartphone segment

Update : 17 Jul 2025, 04:34 PM

Global technology brand Honor unveiled the much-anticipated Honor X6c at a launch event on July 15, held at Smart Tower, the headquarters of Honor Bangladesh.

With the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) embedded in it, the device is expected to be a game-changer in the entry-level smartphone segment.

The latest member of Honor’s ‘X’ series, the device comes with a dedicated AI Button, through which users can access a quick menu with a short press or launch Google Lens with a long press for object recognition, translations, and quick searches, simplifying tasks and boosting productivity.

Another major highlight of the device is the AI Eraser.

This tool intelligently identifies and removes unwanted objects or passers-by from photos with just a few taps, ensuring picture-perfect memories.

Coupled with the AI Translation feature, the HONOR X6c seamlessly bridges language gaps, making it an ideal tool for global travelers and professionals.

The official launch event of Honor X6c was graced by the presence of Lang Guo, country manager, Honor Bangladesh.

Honor Bangladesh’s deputy country manager Md Muzahidul Islam and head of business Md Abdullah Al Mamun were also present.

Lang Guo, country manager of Honor Bangladesh, said: “We believe the future of mobile lies in intelligent features that serve real needs. With the Honor X6c, we aim to redefine what users can expect from a budget smartphone powered by AI.”

Md Abdullah Al Mamun, head of business of Honor Bangladesh, said: "We are excited to bring Honor X6c to Bangladesh – the smartest Honor smartphone ever. This phone stands out with its smart AI features, sturdy design, and a battery that lasts.”

The X6c boasts a 5300mAh battery, including a stunning 6.61-inch center punch-hole display with a high 120 Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth animations and responsive touch interactions for an immersive experience. 

It also comes with fast charging at 35W for more hours of connectivity without waiting for hours before recharging.

It features MagicOS 9 operating over Android 15, featuring the latest software features.

Some other key highlights are the IP64 rating for water and dust resistance, crush resistance, able to withstand drops from heights of up to 1.5 meters, and Ultra Power-Saving Mode, offering up to 60 minutes of continuous calls or 13.9 hours of standby even with just 2 percent battery remaining.

The Honor X6c will be available in three stunning colorways — Moonlight White, Ocean Cyan, and Midnight Black.

The smartphone is affordably priced at Tk14,999 and includes a special gift package.

Read More

10 banks and 2 NBFIs get BB’s Sustainability Rating 2024

BB honours Sri Lanka’s PABC for foiling $20m cyberfraud attempt

AmeriBangla to utilize political influence of US cotton farmers to help

Idcol wins 4 awards at the Asian Banking & Finance Awards 2025

Guardian Life Insurance holds Annual Sales Conference 2025

Bank Asia, National Pension Authority ink deal

Latest News

Health adviser stresses on research based medical education

Women outclass Bhutan 3-0 to stay unbeaten in SAFF U-20 football

Jamaat expects massive turnout at first-ever Suhrawardy Udyan rally

ISPR urges calm amid Gopalganj unrest, assures situation now under control

Over 500 killed in south Syria violence

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x