Honor launches AI-powered X6c smartphone in Bangladesh

Global technology brand Honor unveiled the much-anticipated Honor X6c at a launch event on July 15, held at Smart Tower, the headquarters of Honor Bangladesh.

With the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) embedded in it, the device is expected to be a game-changer in the entry-level smartphone segment.

The latest member of Honor’s ‘X’ series, the device comes with a dedicated AI Button, through which users can access a quick menu with a short press or launch Google Lens with a long press for object recognition, translations, and quick searches, simplifying tasks and boosting productivity.

Another major highlight of the device is the AI Eraser.

This tool intelligently identifies and removes unwanted objects or passers-by from photos with just a few taps, ensuring picture-perfect memories.

Coupled with the AI Translation feature, the HONOR X6c seamlessly bridges language gaps, making it an ideal tool for global travelers and professionals.

The official launch event of Honor X6c was graced by the presence of Lang Guo, country manager, Honor Bangladesh.

Honor Bangladesh’s deputy country manager Md Muzahidul Islam and head of business Md Abdullah Al Mamun were also present.

Lang Guo, country manager of Honor Bangladesh, said: “We believe the future of mobile lies in intelligent features that serve real needs. With the Honor X6c, we aim to redefine what users can expect from a budget smartphone powered by AI.”

Md Abdullah Al Mamun, head of business of Honor Bangladesh, said: "We are excited to bring Honor X6c to Bangladesh – the smartest Honor smartphone ever. This phone stands out with its smart AI features, sturdy design, and a battery that lasts.”

The X6c boasts a 5300mAh battery, including a stunning 6.61-inch center punch-hole display with a high 120 Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth animations and responsive touch interactions for an immersive experience.

It also comes with fast charging at 35W for more hours of connectivity without waiting for hours before recharging.

It features MagicOS 9 operating over Android 15, featuring the latest software features.

Some other key highlights are the IP64 rating for water and dust resistance, crush resistance, able to withstand drops from heights of up to 1.5 meters, and Ultra Power-Saving Mode, offering up to 60 minutes of continuous calls or 13.9 hours of standby even with just 2 percent battery remaining.

The Honor X6c will be available in three stunning colorways — Moonlight White, Ocean Cyan, and Midnight Black.

The smartphone is affordably priced at Tk14,999 and includes a special gift package.