NSU hosts blood donation campaign in memory of July martyrs

The North South University Social Services Club, in collaboration with the July Revolutionary Youth Organization and with support from Quantum Foundation, organizes a voluntary blood donation campaign on Wednesday to commemorate 'July Martyrs’ Day.

The campaign witnessed enthusiastic participation from North South University (NSU) students, with many coming forward to donate blood.

A solemn prayer was recited in memory of the martyrs of the July movement.

The event was graced by Aziz Al Kaiser, chairman, Board of Trustees, NSU; Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor, NSU; Benajir Ahmed, Member, Board of Trustees, NSU; and Professor Abdur Rob Khan, Treasurer and Pro Vice-Chancellor, NSU.

Aziz Al Kaiser said: “Today, we hold our blood donation campaign on the anniversary of Abu Sayed’s passing. We honour his memory and remember his sacrifice with the deepest respect.”

Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury said: “This event has been organized to honour the memory of Abu Sayed and his profound sacrifice. We deeply mourn all those who lost their lives last July and remain forever grateful for their bravery and selflessness.”

North South University has organized other programs in memory of the July uprising, including seminars, documentary screening, and special prayers to reflect on the gravity of the month and honour the sacrifices made last year.