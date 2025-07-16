Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Peoples Insurance Company appoints new director

Nuved is a young industrialist and the third-generation member of PHP Family

Update : 16 Jul 2025, 05:18 PM

Nuved Mizan Iqbal has been appointed as new director of Peoples Insurance Company.

This was disclosed in the 444th board of directors meeting of Peoples Insurance Company Limited held on June 30.

Nuved is a young industrialist and the third-generation member of PHP Family.

He completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Financial Planning and Entrepreneurship from Purdue University, US.

Currently he is managing partner of Oxygen Sports Zone and to overseeing the corporate finance and marketing functions of PHP NOF Continuous Galvanizing Mills Limited and PHP Integrated Steel Mills Limited.

The board of directors of Peoples Insurance Company Limited believe that his inclusion on the company's board will make an important contribution towards the shareholders. 

Read More

NSU hosts blood donation campaign in memory of July martyrs

NBR picks 15,494 taxpayers for audit to find potential tax evasion

WB: Bold, urgent reforms can accelerate inclusive growth in Bangladesh

NRB Bank signs MoU to accelerate National Pension Scheme

Former ONE Bank chairman Sayeed H Chowdhury passes away

BB purchases $373m at dollar auction

Latest News

Root: Incredible Stokes put body on line for England

Yamal takes iconic Barcelona number 10 shirt

Bellingham set to miss three months after shoulder surgery

Violence at Gopalganj NCP rally claims lives, curfew imposed

Liverpool eye blockbuster $160m bid for Newcastle's Isak

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x