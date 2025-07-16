Peoples Insurance Company appoints new director

Nuved Mizan Iqbal has been appointed as new director of Peoples Insurance Company.

This was disclosed in the 444th board of directors meeting of Peoples Insurance Company Limited held on June 30.

Nuved is a young industrialist and the third-generation member of PHP Family.

He completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Financial Planning and Entrepreneurship from Purdue University, US.

Currently he is managing partner of Oxygen Sports Zone and to overseeing the corporate finance and marketing functions of PHP NOF Continuous Galvanizing Mills Limited and PHP Integrated Steel Mills Limited.

The board of directors of Peoples Insurance Company Limited believe that his inclusion on the company's board will make an important contribution towards the shareholders.