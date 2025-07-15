Revoo unveils countrywide monsoon offers on electric bikes for smart riders

Revoo Bangladesh, the leading electric motorcycle brand in Bangladesh, has launched its latest campaign “Revoo Monsoon Offer” featuring complimentary gifts and deals on every Revoo electric bike purchase.

Running from July 8 to August 15, 2025, the offer is available at all Revoo authorized dealer shops across the country.

Under this campaign, with every purchase of any model of Revoo electric bikes, customers will receive a certified helmet, a durable and premium raincoat, a signature Revoo keyring, and one free service coupon – all with no additional costs.

Speaking of the campaign, Vane Ni, executive director, Revoo Bangladesh, shared: “With the monsoon campaign, we wanted to thank all our customers for trusting us. We hope that our riders ride responsibly but also feel supported in every season, especially during the challenging monsoon months.”

The free service coupon, valid for up to 12 months of purchase, allows the bike owners to receive one complimentary service, helping them maintain their electric bikes in optimal condition without worrying about additional expenses.

During the campaign, customers visiting the Revoo Showrooms will also be able to try the brand’s most popular and innovative models, including the E52, C32Y, A12S, A10, and the recently unveiled A11, all designed for energy efficiency, urban performance, and a bold riding experience.

As a brand based on future focused bold, smart technology, Revoo is committed to providing innovative, eco-friendly, and high-performance two-wheelers.

Ranging from practical, utility-based daily commuters to premium electric two-wheelers, Revoo boasts a range of solutions aimed at adapting to the evolving lifestyle of Bangladeshi commuters.