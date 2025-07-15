Concord: 50 years of building dreams and shaping tomorrow

Concord marked its 50th anniversary on July 10 with a heartfelt day of celebration.

The program was inaugurated by Vice Chairperson Concord Group Farida Kamal.

Managing Director Shahriar Kamal, and Director of Compliance Nazia Karishma Kamal, with senior management and employees from across the company were also present.

The day wasn’t just ceremonial; it was filled with stories, activity, and reflection.

The employees actively participated in a full-day retreat celebrating the people who make the company what it is.

As an organization, Concord always focused on employee well-being. Concord’s leadership took this special occasion to reaffirm its core value of employee growth and well-being.

The management shared their intention to expand on existing initiatives and introduce new measures that will further support the team.

Entering this new chapter, Concord is looking to invest more deeply in the people who have always been at the heart of its success.

Have you ever looked up at the skyline of Dhaka and paused for a moment? The buildings stretch high above us, hundreds of them, marking the city’s steady climb towards becoming a true megacity. It’s easy to be impressed by what we see today. But it’s just as important to ask: Where did this all begin? Who took the first step? Who built the very first high-rise in Bangladesh? The answer is a name that might already be familiar to some, but often goes unspoken in the rush of everyday life: Concord.

If you’ve seen the rise of Dhaka from its early days, you already know this name. And if you’ve only seen what came after, then now is the time to know the one that started it all. Concord Group, Bangladesh’s leading conglomerate, turns 50 years old this year. And its story is, in many ways, deeply tied to the story of our country.

Back in 1973, just two years after Bangladesh gained independence, Concord began its journey. But not with skyscrapers or luxury apartments, but by rebuilding war-damaged bridges. Those were difficult times. Cities were still recovering, and families were still trying to rebuild their lives, and there were many who contributed to rebuilding the nation. Concord was one of them. That quiet, determined effort to reconnect cities and people was just the beginning. The company was officially established on pen and paper in 1975 by S.M. Kamaluddin, who continues to lead Concord today.

If growing with a nation needed a definition, Concord Group would be it. It worked on port reconstruction, industrial buildings, and defence infrastructure. Projects that were vital to a country trying to stand on its own. Then, during the 1980s, came a turning point: Concord built the first high-rises of Dhaka, starting in Motijheel. One of them, the 20-storey Bangladesh Shilpa Bank Bhaban, stood out as a bold step forward, an image of a new capital taking shape. It became a landmark to be seen by everyone in and out of the capital.

But if there’s one project that defines Concord’s place in our history, it’s the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar. Designed by Syed Mainul Hossain and built by Concord in just 89 days in 1982, this memorial remains one of the country’s most important landmarks. Every year, people from all over Bangladesh come here to remember the heroes who fought for our freedom. What many don’t know is that this place, sacred to our memory, was built by Concord. This place is within the first pages of Concord’s story. But not everybody needs to know. Because for Concord, the honour of building a monument of such profound national significance surpasses any recognition.

As the years went on, Concord never stopped pushing forward. Long before sustainability became a national priority, Concord was already changing the way buildings were made. In 1998, they introduced green bricks / blocks in Bangladesh, an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional fire-burnt bricks, which were still widely used. At a time when chimney kilns were polluting our air and harming public health, Concord chose a better path, not just in theory, but in action. They implemented these materials across all their developments, becoming the first developer in the country to fully adopt eco-friendly construction practices. Today, with the government slowly phasing out fire-burnt bricks in public construction, Concord’s early decision is finally being recognised. They are now one of the largest producers and users of green blocks in the country. Over the decades, Concord has had some notable constructions in Bangladesh:

National Monument, Savar

SingTel Tower, Singapore

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka, including 3 rd Terminal

Terminal World Trade Centre, Chattogram

IDB Bhaban, Dhaka

National Indoor Stadium, Mirpur

Fantasy Kingdom, Ashulia

Police Plaza Concord, Gulshan

Jiban Bima Tower, Motijheel

Shilpa Bank Bhaban, Motijheel

Janata Bank Head Office, Motijheel

Lake City Concord (First Satellite Township), Khilkhet

Petrobangla Bhaban, Kawran Bazar

British High Commission Office, Dhaka

These are just some notable names among many. These weren’t just technical achievements. They changed the way construction and development happened in Bangladesh.

While infrastructure and innovation have defined Concord’s impact on national development, its emotional impact runs just as deep. Through its real estate projects, Concord has built homes for more than 10,000 families. For these families, each apartment is more than a space. It’s where life happens, where children grow up, where people celebrate Eids and birthdays, and where neighbours become lifelong friends. Concord didn’t just give people a place to live; it gave them a place to belong.

In 2002, it ventured into a new realm of joy and imagination with the launch of Bangladesh’s first world-class theme park, Fantasy Kingdom in Ashulia. For countless children, it was their first time on a rollercoaster. For families, it became a place to make memories. In Chattogram, Concord also developed Foy’s Lake, a destination that preserved natural beauty while creating joyful experiences for visitors.

As the company grew, so did its vision. Concord expanded into new sectors, from construction materials to tourism, from architecture to communications. In each one, it brought the same values: innovation, quality, and responsibility. Today, Concord stands as one of Bangladesh’s most respected conglomerates, known not just for what it builds, but how it builds. Its contribution to the economy, the environment, and everyday life is lasting and real.

Reaching 50 years is a significant achievement. But reaching 50 years while contributing to a nation’s transformation? That is something truly rare. Perhaps the most unique thing about Concord is that it has never chased the spotlight. It's not just what it has done, but how quietly and consistently it has done it with a commitment to people, purpose, and the progress of Bangladesh. Recognition was never the goal; betterment was. And yet, those who build with integrity and vision are never forgotten. This is why Concord has been recognized with numerous awards throughout its history for its undeniable contributions and quality.

But what comes next?

The next 50 years will present new challenges and opportunities. But Concord’s promise remains the same as it was in 1973: to build with purpose, to grow with the nation, and to help shape a better tomorrow for everyone.

The next fifty years begin!