Berger Paints Bangladesh achieves SDG Brand Champion Award

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, the country’s No.1 paint brand, has been recognized as one of the most sustainable brands of the year, winning the prestigious SDG Brand Champion Award.

At the “SDG Brand Champion Awards 2025”, held on Saturday at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Berger’s innovative product Berger Eco Coat, Bangladesh’s first-ever anti-pollution paint, received the award in the ‘Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure’ category.

Berger Paints Bangladesh has always believed in doing more than just painting homes.

The company is committed to building a livable world through sustainable and eco-friendly innovations.

As part of this vision, Berger introduced Berger Eco-Cote, an innovative paint with APH technology that absorbs up to 90% of harmful gases from the air.

Designed for both interior and exterior use, Eco Coat helps reduce air pollution and supports a cleaner, healthier environment- especially in cities like Dhaka, which ranks among the world’s most polluted cities in air quality indexes.

This award is a recognition of Berger’s efforts to bring such impactful innovation to Bangladesh.

The ceremony, jointly organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum and Sustainable Brand Initiative, was attended by industry leaders and senior professionals from corporate and development sectors.

ASM Obaidullah Mahmud, chief research & development officer (CRDO) of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, received the award on behalf of the company.

He was accompanied by Md Rashedul Hasan, head of brands, along with other senior officials from the Berger team.

Berger Paints Bangladesh regards this recognition as an inspiration to keep innovating for a more sustainable future in the years ahead.