Idcol holds dialogue on energy efficiency initiatives in BD textile sector

In a landmark initiative to catalyze bid to drive sustainability in Bangladesh’s textile industry, Infrastructure Development Company limited (Idcol) hosted a high-impact roundtable titled “Accelerating Energy Efficiency in the Textile Sector” in Dhaka on July 10.

The event convened brought together senior government officials, Idcol leadership, and C-suite executives from over 15 leading textile manufacturers, alongside global fashion brand and financial institutions.

The roundtable opened with an address by Idcol’s executive director and CEO Alamgir Morshed, who shared Idcol’s reflections on the energy landscape and outlined the session’s goal: to make energy efficiency practices mainstream energy efficiency in the textile sector.

Morshed emphasized that this event complimented Idcol’s larger vision-scaling energy efficiency investments and unlock new project pipelines in the private sector.

Chief guest Farzana Momtaz, Secretary, Power Division, emphasized the urgency of transitioning from conventional energy sources. “Energy efficiency is not an environmental benefit anymore but an economic necessity” she stated, commending the roles of Idcol and Sreda in driving this shift.

Strategic insights shared by the stakeholders present in the panel discussion of the event highlighted the need for simplified funding mechanisms, government incentives, and practical expectations from brands to support the energy efficiency initiatives in the textile sector.

The importance of making energy efficiency financially beneficial for companies was underscored to boost motivation.

Calls were also made for robust energy audit protocols and policy support from the government to institutionalize energy efficient practices.

The panel included Nazmul Haque from Idcol, Kamal Ahammed from M&S, Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed from Saiham Group, and David Hasanat of Viyellatex Group.

The event focused on the launching of a $133 million credit line co-financed by GCF and Idcol that focuses on promoting energy efficiency in the textile sector of Bangladesh.

With the support of this credit line, the textile sector is now better positioned to adopt energy-efficient technologies, reduce carbon footprints, and enhance global competitiveness.

Idcol as the accredited entity under the largest GCF funded program in Bangladesh, reaffirmed their commitment to support the textile manufacturers with strategic guidance, concessional lending facilities, technical assistance and policy advocacy to enable the textile manufacturers to transition to a more sustainable future.