Sheltech Ceramics honoured with SDG Brand Champion 2025 mention

Sheltech Ceramics Limited has received an honorable mention at the SDG Brand Champion Awards 2025 in the category of ‘Most Sustainable Real Estate Company of the Year- Building Materials’.

This recognition highlights Sheltech Ceramics’ ongoing commitment to responsible production and sustainable innovation in the building materials industry.

As one of the most advanced ceramic tile manufacturers in Bangladesh, Sheltech Ceramics continues to contribute to the nation’s sustainable development goals through clean energy use, efficient water management, and eco-conscious production methods.

The company operates one of the largest ceramic manufacturing facilities in the country, located in Bhola on a land area of more than 60 acres.

The factory is equipped with high-end European machinery and has a captive power plant to ensure an uninterrupted energy supply. With its own jetty facility by the river, the logistics and transportation system is fully integrated for efficient distribution.

This honorable mention reinforces Sheltech Ceramics’ position as a future-forward company shaping the next chapter of sustainable construction in Bangladesh.